European Tour: Second event added in Tenerife to replace Open de France

The European Tour has confirmed an additional tournament will be played in Tenerife to replace the cancelled Open de France next month.

The Tenerife Championship will take place from May 6-9 and will be the final event of a three-week stint in the Canary Islands, starting with next week's Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, hosted by Rafa Cabrera Bello.

The Golf Costa Adeje club will then host the Tenerife Open, with the same venue being used the following week as the European Tour opted to stay in the Canary Islands rather than add another event at The Belfry ahead of the British Masters in mid-May.

European Tour chief Keith Pelley has added another event in Tenerife

Golf Costa Adeje hosted the Open de Espana in 2003, when Kenneth Ferrie won the first of his three European Tour titles, while Tenerife last staged a Tour event two years later, when John Bickerton claimed a five-shot victory in the Open de Canarias at Abama Golf Club.

"We are very grateful to Golf Costa Adeje and the Costa Adeje Municipality for their support in creating the Tenerife Championship at such short notice," said European Tour chief executive, Keith Pelley.

"It was important for us to replace the postponed Open de France to provide playing opportunities for our members, while staging a second event in Tenerife, and playing a third consecutive week in the Canary Islands, also helps to reduce travel for our players, caddies and staff.

"To create this event so quickly is a testament to everyone involved and we look forward to showcasing Golf Costa Adeje to our global audience for two consecutive weeks."

Paul de Sterck, director of golf at Costa Adeje, added: "We are very proud to welcome the European Tour for one more week, for the Tenerife Championship that will be held in Golf Costa Adeje from May 6-9. It is a great opportunity to promote golf in Tenerife."