PGA Tour Champions: Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker claims narrow win at Chubb Classic in Florida

Steve Stricker claimed his first victory on the over-50s circuit since the 2019 US Senior Open Championship; Team USA's next Ryder Cup captain carded a bogey-free 67 to register a one-shot win at the Chubb Classic in Florida

Steve Stricker returned to the winner's circle at the Chubb Classic in Florida
Team USA Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker grabbed a sixth PGA Tour Champions title after claiming a one-shot win at the Chubb Classic.

Stricker carded a bogey-free 67 on the final day at Tiburon Golf Club, with five birdies seeing him end the week on 16 under and a shot clear of both Robert Karlsson and Alex Cejka.

The 54-year-old started a shot behind but posted three birdies on his front nine and picked up a shot at the 11th to move ahead, only to miss an eight-foot chance at the 14th then card a three-putt par at the par-five next.

Stricker responded by making a three-foot birdie at the 16th and getting up and down from a greenside bunker to save par at the next, before make par at the last to set the winning total.

"My mindset was to make as many birdies as I could," Stricker said. "I just felt like someone could really shoot a low number, and I was hoping it was going to be me."

Cejka and Karlsson both could have forced a play-off in the final group with a final-hole eagle, although neither managed to reach the par-five green in two on their way to closing birdies.

Schwab Cup leader Kevin Sutherland posted his second straight 66 on Sunday and finished tied-fourth on 14 under with Tim Petrovic, with overnight co-leader Fred Couples a further shot back in a share of sixth alongside Bernhard Langer.

