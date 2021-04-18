PGA Tour Champions: Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker claims narrow win at Chubb Classic in Florida

Steve Stricker returned to the winner's circle at the Chubb Classic in Florida

Team USA Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker grabbed a sixth PGA Tour Champions title after claiming a one-shot win at the Chubb Classic.

Final leaderboard Chubb Classic

Stricker carded a bogey-free 67 on the final day at Tiburon Golf Club, with five birdies seeing him end the week on 16 under and a shot clear of both Robert Karlsson and Alex Cejka.

The 54-year-old started a shot behind but posted three birdies on his front nine and picked up a shot at the 11th to move ahead, only to miss an eight-foot chance at the 14th then card a three-putt par at the par-five next.

The celebration is on for team @SteveStricker! 🍾 pic.twitter.com/afC9ho8Kv7 — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) April 18, 2021

Stricker responded by making a three-foot birdie at the 16th and getting up and down from a greenside bunker to save par at the next, before make par at the last to set the winning total.

"My mindset was to make as many birdies as I could," Stricker said. "I just felt like someone could really shoot a low number, and I was hoping it was going to be me."

PGA Tour Champions Live on

Cejka and Karlsson both could have forced a play-off in the final group with a final-hole eagle, although neither managed to reach the par-five green in two on their way to closing birdies.

Schwab Cup leader Kevin Sutherland posted his second straight 66 on Sunday and finished tied-fourth on 14 under with Tim Petrovic, with overnight co-leader Fred Couples a further shot back in a share of sixth alongside Bernhard Langer.