Sky Sports Golf podcast: Stewart Cink's success, John Catlin's play-off victory and Lydia Ko's win

Stewart Cink claimed an eighth PGA Tour title at the RBC Heritage

Stewart Cink’s RBC Heritage success, a dramatic victory for John Catlin and a long-awaited return to the winner’s circle for Lydia Ko all feature in the new Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Michael McEwan and Iona Stephen join regular host Josh Antmann to look back at another busy week in the golfing world and discuss some of the sport's biggest talking points.

The panel look back at Catlin's play-off victory in Austria - his third in just 13 starts on the European Tour - and try to explain the reasons behind his rapid jump up the world rankings over the past couple of years.

John Catlin reflects on securing a third European Tour title with a dramatic play-off victory at the Austrian Golf Open

There's a closer look at Thomas Detry's erratic scorecard from the final day at Diamond Country Club, where he posted a ten and an eight on par-threes on his way to a back-nine 49, plus the guests share their stories of playing golf in the cold after seeing the players brave the elements in Austria.

Cink dominated the field to claim a second PGA Tour win of the season in South Carolina, leading the trio to analyse the influence that having his son as caddie is having on the 47-year-old.

The Scottish guests give their view on their compatriot Bob MacIntyre and what he can achieve in the sport, following his impressive debut at The Masters and quickly adjusting to life on the PGA Tour, plus review Ko winning the Lotte Championship for a first LPGA Tour success in 1,084 days.

There's a look ahead to his week's live events on Sky Sports Golf, the Gran Canaria Lopesan Open and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, plus tackle the latest edition of Ponder the Pro.

