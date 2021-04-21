Player Impact Program: What is the PGA Tour's bonus pool and which golfers will benefit from it?

3:49 Golf Channel's Golf Today team take a closer look at the PGA Tour's 'Player Impact Program' - as reported by GolfWeek - and discuss whether the bonus fund is good for the sport. Golf Channel's Golf Today team take a closer look at the PGA Tour's 'Player Impact Program' - as reported by GolfWeek - and discuss whether the bonus fund is good for the sport.

The PGA Tour has launched an additional financial bonus pool for the biggest names in golf, with players judged by their influence off the course rather than tournament results.

As reported by Golfweek, the Tour's new Player Impact Program will identify the 10 biggest needle-movers in the sport and compensate them through a $40m fund, with the system designed to compensate players that produce the most engagement from fans and sponsors.

The fund will be distributed among 10 players at the end of the year, with the most valuable getting $8m, while the list is not set to be published in the same way that the FedExCup and World Rankings are made public.

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson are two who could benefit from the new incentive

Those 10 players will be determined based on their impact score within the sport, with that number coming from combining several metrics that can be used to quantify a golfer's added value to the game.

One system used will be the MVP Index, a company founded by the father of three-time major champion Jordan Spieth, which measure the value of engagement on social and digital channels.

Our partners, @PGATOUR, are revolutionizing their sport and player compensation based on fan and sponsor engagement. We're excited to announce that MVP's performance ratings will be the social measurement tool for this new Player Impact Program!https://t.co/D9Zn2nCQvi — MVP (@MVPindex) April 20, 2021

The report indicates that the Nielsen Brand Exposure rating - which places a value on the length of time players feature in TV broadcasts and the possible exposure for sponsors - will be used, along with a golfer's popularity when searched on Google.

The frequency a golfer generates coverage across a range of media platforms will be taken into account as well as their Q Rating, which measures the familiarity and appeal of a player's brand.

Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods are both likely to score highly in the Player Impact Program

The leading scorer from 2019 - which Golf Channel report was included in a document circulated to players - was Tiger Woods, followed by Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler, with Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose and Adam Scott rounding out the top 10.

The program appears to be a direct reaction to the Premier Golf League, believed to be heavily financed by Saudi Investors, which tried to lure some of golf's biggest names into a big-money breakaway competition earlier last year.

Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka were among the first players to say they were not interested in the league, with McIlroy telling reporters in January 2020 that the PGL proposals could be a "catalyst for some changes on this [PGA] Tour that can help it grow and move forward".