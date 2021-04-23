Graeme McDowell celebrates stunning hole-in-one at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

2:19 Graeme McDowell made a stunning hole-in-one at the par-three 17th during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans Graeme McDowell made a stunning hole-in-one at the par-three 17th during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Graeme McDowell had a moment to remember with his first hole-in-one on the PGA Tour during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

McDowell's ace came in style at the difficult 17th hole at TPC Louisiana as he played in the foursomes alongside his partner Matt Wallace.

The 2010 US Open champion hit a low draw into the breeze off the tee on the 216-yard par-three which has water down the left.

His ball landed towards the front of the green and curled in perfectly from there at a decent pace, to the delight of the watching crowd.

Back on the tee, McDowell had bent down to pick up his tee and did not see the ball drop into the hole, unlike Wallace who immediately grabbed hold of the Northern Irishman and started celebrating.

"I'd have been very happy with anything dry there, but I'll take a one!" said McDowell after collecting his ball from the hole.

