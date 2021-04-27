Tyrrell Hatton withdraws from Valspar Championship after positive coronavirus test

Tyrrell Hatton is the fourth player to withdraw from this week's Valspar Championship

Tyrrell Hatton has withdrawn from this week's Valspar Championship after testing positive for coronavirus.

Hatton becomes the fourth player to withdraw from the PGA Tour event in Florida, with Will Gordon, Brice Garnett and Sepp Straka having already pulled out due to positive tests.

Hatton confirmed his withdrawal on Tuesday via social media, explaining that he has now gone into self-isolation in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) rules in America.

Hey guys!

Sadly I have had to withdraw this week from the @ValsparChamp after testing positive for COVID-19 today.

I will now be self isolating under the CDC guidelines.

I wish everyone well this week and look forward to being back out on tour soon.

— Tyrrell Hatton (@TyrrellHatton) April 27, 2021

"Sadly I have had to withdraw this week from the @ValsparChamp after testing positive for COVID-19 today," the world No 8 wrote on Twitter.

"I will now be self isolating under the CDC guidelines. I wish everyone well this week and look forward to being back out on tour soon."

The PGA Tour announced that Hatton and Straka - who also withdrew on Tuesday - will be replaced by Argentina's Nelson Ledesma and Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

Hatton, 29, finished T18 at The Masters and T39 at the RBC Heritage earlier this month. The Englishman has already earned more than £1 million on tour this season.

A PGA Tour statement said: "PGA Tour member Tyrrell Hatton has withdrawn from the Valspar Championship after testing positive for COVID-19.

"Hatton will have the PGA Tour's full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines."

