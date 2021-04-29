European Tour's Marcus Armitage breaks Guinness World Record after hitting golf shot into moving car!

1:53 Golfer Marcus Armitage set a new world record for the longest golf shot hit and caught in a moving car at Elvington Airfield. Golfer Marcus Armitage set a new world record for the longest golf shot hit and caught in a moving car at Elvington Airfield.

Hitting a long and straight drive is challenging enough on the golf course, let alone when a moving car is your target, but Marcus Armitage managed it in spectacular style on his way to breaking a Guinness World Record.

The European Tour golfer, nicknamed 'the Bullet', was set the task of trying to break the record for the 'farthest golf shot caught in a moving car' during a recent challenge at Elvington Airfield, near York.

Former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard and golfer Jake Shepherd set the previous record back in 2012, with Armitage and BMW Touring Car Driver Paul O'Neill looking to better their distance of 273 yards.

What an absolute pleasure this was! Thank you to @PaulONeill29 you are a star and everyone from @EuropeanTour 😁 #BUZZING https://t.co/rlujwpsqJk — Marcus Armitage (@marcusarmitage1) April 28, 2021

O'Neill was driving a BMW M8 convertible down the runway and trying to catch Armitage's drives inside the vehicle, with the pair seeing several near-misses before finally reaching their record-breaking target.

After a smashed windscreen and a successfully catch short of the record, there were wild celebrations when the pair managed to combine perfectly for a spectacular 303-yard achievement.

