LPGA Tour: Hyo Joo Kim snatches HSBC Women's World Championship victory from Hannah Green
Hannah Green bogeyed her final two holes to finish tied-second and a shot behind Hyo Joo Kim, who carded a round-of-the-day 64 to claim a first LPGA Tour title since 2016
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 02/05/21 8:34am
Hyo Joo Kim capitalised on a costly finish from Hannah Green to snatch victory at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.
Final leaderboard
Kim overturned a five-stroke deficit on the final day to secure a fourth LPGA Tour title and first since 2016, with a round-of-the-day 64 at Sentosa Golf Club seeing her set the clubhouse target at 17 under.
Green appeared firm favourite for victory when a birdie at the 16th moved her into a one-shot advantage, only for the 24-year-old to bogey her final two holes and finish a shot behind in tied-second with Xiyu Lin.
Coming into Sunday a shot off the pace, Green quickly moved into a share of the lead when she fired her approach at the first to tap-in range, with the Australian also picking up a shot at the par-five eighth to reach the turn in 34.
The former KPMG Women's PGA Championship winner holed out from the fairway for an unlikely eagle at the 14th and holed a ten-footer at the 16th to grab the outright advantage, only to card a three-putt bogey at the 17th and then fail to get up and down to save par at the last.
LPGA Tour Golf
May 3, 2021, 4:00pm
Live on
Kim opened with four straight pars but jumped up the leaderboard with four birdies in a five-hole stretch from the fifth, before following back-to-back gains from the 11th with successive birdies from the 13th and closing out a bogey-free winning round.
Seven-time major champion Inbee Park posted back-to-back 70s over the weekend to end two behind in tied-fourth alongside Patty Tavatanakit, with So Yeon Ryu a further three strokes back in sixth and Spain's Carlota Ciganda part of the group in a share of seventh.
Mel Reid was the pick of the British interest in the field and finished tied-28th after a two-under 70, while Charley Hull and Jodi Ewart Shadoff were a further stroke back on two under after final-round 74s.