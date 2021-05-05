Sky Sports Golf podcast: Erik van Rooyen on his rise to fame, psychology and Biffy Clyro!

Erik Van Rooyen is the special guest on the new Sky Sports Golf podcast, talking about how he made the transition from successful amateur to European Tour winner with the help of a sports psychologist... and music!

Van Rooyen joined host Josh Antmann earlier this year to discuss his golfing career, his amateur days at the University of Minnesota giving him the springboard for success in the professional ranks.

The South African made his winning breakthrough on the Sunshine Tour before earning full playing rights on the European Tour for the 2018 season, but he was denied a couple of big victories by disappointing final rounds.

Van Rooyen got over the line the following season at the Scandinavian Invitational, holding off European Ryder Cup star Matt Fitzpatrick, and he also posted his first top 10 finish in a major at the PGA Championship.

The 31-year-old gives his insight into why he turned to a sports psychologist to improve his mindset, and how music forms a huge part of his life, with Biffy Clyro a particular favourite!

