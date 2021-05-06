Rose Ladies Series: Liz Young claims two-shot victory at Woburn in second event of the year

Liz Young claimed a two-shot victory at Woburn

Liz Young secured a maiden Rose Ladies Series title with a two-shot victory in the second event of the season at Woburn.

Young, who had the original idea of setting up a tournament during the Covid-19 pandemic last summer before the series received the backing of Justin and Kate Rose, was the only player not to finish over par on a tough day for scoring on the Duchess Course.

The Ladies European Tour player mixed three birdies with as many bogeys on her way to a level-par 72 on Thursday and a clubhouse target that was not matched, securing her the £10,000 first prize ahead of Meghan MacLaren and Chloe Williams.

Young finished third in the Order of Merit during the 2020 Rose Ladies Series campaign

Young posted back-to-back birdies either side of bogeys at the second and fifth on her way to reaching the turn in 36, before responding to a dropped shot at the 14th by making a penultimate-hole birdie and setting a winning total.

MacLaren - a winner at Moor Park during the inaugural series in 2020 - birdied two of her last three holes to sit tied-second alongside Williams, who recovered from dropping three shots over her first two holes to get back to two over.

Meghan MacLaren mixed three birdies with five bogeys during her round

Laura Fuenfstueck bounced back from being five over after 13 holes to birdie the 14th and 16th and finish in a share of fourth with Whitney Hillier and Frida Gustafsson Spang, who threatened the lead until two late bogeys, while Wales' Lydia Hall was a further stroke back after being unable to build on a fast start.

Hall was two under after six holes but dropped a shot at the seventh and then made four bogeys in a five-hole stretch on her back nine, with a blemish at the 17th knocking her back to four over alongside Rachael Goodall, Annabel Dimmock and Gabrielle MacDonald.

Last week's winner Gabriella Cowley bogeyed her last three holes to card a five-over 76 and finish tied-11th, while Dame Laura Davies ended in a share of 20th after a seven-over 79.

Brokenhurst Manor will host the next event on May 13 ahead of a trip to The Berkshire on May 21, with the Rose Ladies Series then taking a three-month break for the start of the Ladies European Tour season.

Highlights from every Rose Ladies Series event this season will be available from the following weekend on Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports On Demand and the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.