LPGA Tour: Patty Tavatanakit opens up three-shot lead on home soil at Honda LPGA Thailand
ANA Inspiration champion Patty Tavatanakit posts back-to-back 64s to build a commanding lead at the Honda LPGA Thailand; Germany's Caroline Masson and former world No 1 Lydia Ko both among the chasing pack
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 07/05/21 12:11pm
Patty Tavatanakit continued her impressive start on home soil at the Honda LPGA Thailand to open up a three-shot lead at the halfway stage.
Latest leaderboard
Tavatanakit, who claimed a maiden major title at the ANA Inspiration last month and finished tied-third at the HSBC Women's World Championship last week, carded a second successive 64 to pull clear of the field at Siam Country Club.
The 21-year-old posted six birdies and a final-eagle on her way to a blemish-free day in Chonburi, where she was locked in a tight battle with compatriot Atthaya Thitikul for most of the second round.
Thitikul made four birdies and an eagle over her first 14 holes but carded a penultimate-hole bogey to card a five-under 67, leaving her on 13 under and three behind after Tavatanakit rolled in a 10-foot eagle at the par-five last.
"My driving wasn't the greatest today, a little bit off, but I feel like I just ignored the fact that I have to make it perfect and play from wherever I hit," Tavatanakit said. "I just feel like I been judging the line and the speed really good for the past two days. I feel like that's really important going into the weekend, because it's not going to be easy."
What. A. Finish. 💥@Patty_MPT eagles the 18th hole to take a three shot lead into the weekend in Thailand! 👇@hondalpgath | @GolfChannel pic.twitter.com/mNkSfBRCrD— LPGA (@LPGA) May 7, 2021
Germany's Caroline Masson was in third place after a steady round of 66 to match her effort on Thursday, while Mexico's Gaby Lopez, New Zealand's Lydia Ko and Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen sit a further stroke back in tied-fourth.
Amy Yang, who has won three of her four LPGA titles at the Thailand tournament including the 2019 edition, fired a blemish-free 65 to sit in seventh place alongside fellow South Korean Hee Young Park.
Jodi Ewart Shadoff is the leading Brit heading into the weekend and sits tied-39th on three under, with Charley Hull on two under and Bronte Law an extra shot adrift after scores of 72 and 71.