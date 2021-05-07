LPGA Tour: Patty Tavatanakit opens up three-shot lead on home soil at Honda LPGA Thailand

Patty Tavatanakit is chasing a second LPGA Tour victory of the season at the Honda LPGA Thailand

Patty Tavatanakit continued her impressive start on home soil at the Honda LPGA Thailand to open up a three-shot lead at the halfway stage.

Latest leaderboard Honda LPGA Thailand

Tavatanakit, who claimed a maiden major title at the ANA Inspiration last month and finished tied-third at the HSBC Women's World Championship last week, carded a second successive 64 to pull clear of the field at Siam Country Club.

The 21-year-old posted six birdies and a final-eagle on her way to a blemish-free day in Chonburi, where she was locked in a tight battle with compatriot Atthaya Thitikul for most of the second round.

Atthaya Thitikul (left) and Patty Tavatanakit (right) will play together in the final group again on Saturday

Thitikul made four birdies and an eagle over her first 14 holes but carded a penultimate-hole bogey to card a five-under 67, leaving her on 13 under and three behind after Tavatanakit rolled in a 10-foot eagle at the par-five last.

"My driving wasn't the greatest today, a little bit off, but I feel like I just ignored the fact that I have to make it perfect and play from wherever I hit," Tavatanakit said. "I just feel like I been judging the line and the speed really good for the past two days. I feel like that's really important going into the weekend, because it's not going to be easy."

What. A. Finish. 💥@Patty_MPT eagles the 18th hole to take a three shot lead into the weekend in Thailand! 👇@hondalpgath | @GolfChannel pic.twitter.com/mNkSfBRCrD — LPGA (@LPGA) May 7, 2021

Germany's Caroline Masson was in third place after a steady round of 66 to match her effort on Thursday, while Mexico's Gaby Lopez, New Zealand's Lydia Ko and Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen sit a further stroke back in tied-fourth.

Amy Yang, who has won three of her four LPGA titles at the Thailand tournament including the 2019 edition, fired a blemish-free 65 to sit in seventh place alongside fellow South Korean Hee Young Park.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff is the leading Brit heading into the weekend and sits tied-39th on three under, with Charley Hull on two under and Bronte Law an extra shot adrift after scores of 72 and 71.