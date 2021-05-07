BRS Golf wins Best Sports Participation Technology award at 2021 Sports Technology Awards

BRS Golf by Golf Now were among the winners at the 2021 Sports Technology Awards.

BRS Golf by GolfNow, a division of NBC Sports and partner of Sky Sports, won the award for Best Sports Participation Technology at the 2021 Sports Technology Awards.

The Belfast-based software company was recognised for its role in safely fuelling participation in golf throughout the pandemic. The winners were announced at a virtual event on 6 May, celebrating technology-led innovations in sport from over 50 different sports in 30 countries around the world.

BRS Golf fended off competition from Federation of Sport at Altitude, Inrange Golf, PlayerData, World Academy of Sport and International Tennis Federation and WWE, to take the Best Sports Participation Technology title.

We are absolutely delighted to announce that BRS Golf by @GolfNowUKI a division of @NBCSports scooped the award for Best Sports Participation Technology @SportTechGroup prestigious awards last night! https://t.co/hq4uyp96UX — BRS Golf (@BRSGolf) May 7, 2021

Judges were impressed by the ongoing work of BRS Golf in connecting the world to golf, facilitating tee time booking for thousands of golf club partners and millions of golfers worldwide. Its member and visitor booking software was an essential tool in keeping golfers connected to, and participating in, the sport they love throughout a challenging year in 2020.

Stars in attendance at the 2021 Sports Technology Awards included racing driver, Mark Webber, Double Olympic Champion Triathlete, Alistair Brownlee, South African International and Rugby World Cup Winner, Bryan Habana, former International Footballer turned tech entrepreneur, Louis Saha and multi-Olympic champion sailor, Sir Ben Ainslie.

Rebecca Hopkins, CEO of The STA Group, said "We've experienced unprecedented times but Covid has made sport use technology to solve new problems in innovative ways. As a result, the calibre of entries has been truly staggering in vision and creativity.

"Our judges love seeing the cutting edge of sport but this year has been like no other; the way the industry has responded is a source of great pride to all concerned. Indisputably, technology has put sport in a great place to do exciting things both now and when the world eventually returns to normal."

The winners

• Best Broadcast Technology, WSC Sports: Creating Automagical OTT Experiences

• Best Sports Participation Technology, BRS Golf by GolfNow

• Best Elite Performance Technology, NV Play Cricket | Game Changing Software

• Sports Technology Partnership of the Year, PT SportSuite, Bristol Sport

• Best Digital Technology, The Bleachr App feat CrowdVIEW Live

• Best Sports Action Analytics, Coursetrack

• Best Injury Prevention or Rehabilitation Technology, STATSports Sonra Watch

• Sustainability in Sport, Galvin Green

• Best Technology for Good, Pitchero, Track and Trace

• Best Fan Engagement Technology, Sport Buff Next Generation Fan Engagement

• Best Use of Esports by a Sports Brand, Motorsport Games, 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

• Equipment or Wearable of The Year, SunGod, Vulcans™

• App of the Year, Chelsea FC, The 5th Stand

• Best Operations, Commerce and Security Technology, Ticketmaster Sport COVID-19 Response

• Best Sports Business Analytics, F1 and Flamingo, AI & Sponsorship in F1: Finding the Marginal Gains

• Best Use of Technology by a Brand, WWE ThunderDome

• Best Use of Technology by a Broadcaster, Star India, IPL 2020

• Capgemini Sports Technology Innovation of the Year, Hawk-Eye Live at the US Open 2020

• Governing Body of the Year, UEFA