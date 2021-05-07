Walker Cup 2021: Several players from both teams hit by food poisoning ahead of biennial contest

The 48th Walker Cup takes places this weekend in Florida

Preparations for this week's Walker Cup have been hampered by several cases of suspected food poisoning in both the USA and Great Britain and Ireland teams.

The 48th edition of the biennial contest takes place from May 8-9 at Seminole Golf Club in Florida, live on Sky Sports, where Team USA are looking for a third straight victory after their 15.5-10.5 success in 2019.

A number of players have experienced symptoms in recent days, with the USGA and R&A releasing a statement confirming an "ongoing medical issue" just over 24 hours before the event is due to begin.

Stylish lads, hidden talents and a truly quack-tastic Donald Duck impression.



Here's a closer look at the GB&I 🇬🇧🇮🇪 #WalkerCup Team. pic.twitter.com/1izxQ12p3f — The Walker Cup (@WalkerCup) May 6, 2021

The statement said: "Over the past 24 hours, a number of players from both the GB&I and USA Teams have been treated for gastrointestinal issues and are currently under observation by medical professionals at the teams' hotel.

"All players from both teams have tested negative in their daily screenings and COVID-19 has been ruled out as the cause. The players have adhered to the strict health and safety guidelines established as a code of conduct for the match.

Live Golf Live on

"The health and safety of the players and all involved in the match is our utmost priority and we are closely monitoring the situation. At this time, there is no expectation of a disruption to the timing of the matches of the biennial competition.

"We will provide additional updates if necessary."

Live Golf Live on

The home side are firm favourites to win the contest with just one of their ten players outside the world's top 20 in the amateur game, while world number 12 Alex Fitzpatrick is the highest-ranked GB&Ire player involved.

Play begins on Saturday with four foursomes matches followed by eight singles, with four more foursomes and 10 singles on Sunday. There is a total of 26 points available and a team must secure at least 13.5 points to win the match outright.

Who will win the Walker Cup? Watch throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Saturday from 3pm on Sky Sports Mix and 4pm on Sky Sports Golf, with a second session then live from 9.30pm.