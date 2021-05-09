Walker Cup: Illness knocks out two players as Team USA build 7-5 lead over GB & Ire

Jake Bolton was a late call-up for GB & Ire

Team USA ended the first day of the Walker Cup with a 7-5 lead over Great Britain and Ireland as both teams were forced to call upon alternates due to illness at Seminole in Florida.

The build-up to the 48th edition of the contest had been dominated by the stomach bug, believed to be food poisoning, that had afflicted 14 players and both captains.

But a full day's play was possible on Saturday, with the opening foursomes session being shared 2-2 before Team USA won five of the eight singles in the afternoon, with Tyler Strafaci cheering from the sidelines having been admitted to hospital earlier in the day.

Jake Bolton received an unexpected late call-up to partner Angus Flanagan in the final foursomes match of the morning, but he proved an astute choice as they claimed a one-up victory over Stewart Hagestad and William Mouw.

Ricky Castillo won both his matches on day one

Mac Meissner had earlier been given the call to partner Ricky Castillo in match three, in which they beat Englishmen Jack Dyer and Matty Lamb, with all four morning matches going to the 18th hole.

"Honestly, I didn't think I was going to play," said Bolton, who holed a clutch 30-foot putt for par at the 17th and then struck a superb five-iron to eight feet at the last after Flanagan's wayward drive ended on the practice range. "We had to make something there at 17, I think it will be the best up and down of the week," Bolton added.

Cole Hammer and Davis Thompson gave the home side a winning start against Alex Fitzpatrick and Barclay Brown, while Mark Power and John Murphy hit back for the visitors with a one-up win over Quade Cummins and Austin Eckroat.

Meissner was informed on Friday evening that he would be partnering Castillo in match three, and he was delighted to have been fit and well enough to compete.

"To be able to just to be here for the practice rounds, competing with these guys in little matches and stuff, was amazing," Meissner said. "But when I heard I was going to be able to play I was so excited. I've worked my butt off to be able to have a chance to play, and for that dream to come true has been so cool."

Castillo then cruised to a crushing 5&3 win over Ben Schmidt in the third singles encounter after the top two matches resulted in a win apiece, while Mouw replaced Strafaci in the line-up and claimed a 4&3 victory over Ben Jones.

Matty Lamb and Brown both got points on the board for GB & Ire, but Flanagan and Murphy both suffered defeats to leave Team USA as firm favourites to record a fifth consecutive victory on home soil.