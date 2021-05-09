Garrick Higgo makes first pro hole-in -one and wraps up six-shot win in Canary Islands Championship

Garrick Higgo with his second trophy in 14 days

Garrick Higgo was in a class of his own as he enjoyed his first professional hole-in-one and a crushing six-shot victory at the Canary Islands Championship.

Higgo lifted his second European Tour title in Gran Canaria last month, and he only had a 14-day wait for his third as he completed a Canary Islands double in memorable style at Golf Costa Adeje in Tenerife.

Final leaderboard Canary Islands Championship

The left-hander was two clear of the field overnight, and he had consolidated his advantage with three birdies over the first six holes before his moment of perfection at the short seventh, his nine-iron pitching just short of the pin, 166 yards away, and hopping into the cup for an ace.

That lifted the South African six shots ahead of the chasing pack, and he added another birdie on the eighth before picking up two more on 11 and 12 to effectively ensure a procession to victory over the final third of his tournament.

A bogey at 16 scarcely mattered as Higgo already had plenty in hand to coast to the finish line, with pars at 17 and 18 capping his second 64 of the weekend and a winning score of 27 under par.

Higgo made his first pro hole-in-one at the seventh

Higgo, who turned professional barely two years ago, now has three European Tour victories in just 26 starts - a record for a South African on Tour - and he was an astonishing 68 under par for his 12 rounds in the Canary Islands Swing.

"Jeez, it's amazing," said Higgo, who has leapt to fifth on the Race to Dubai. "I'm just really happy and thankful. It's not easy to lead, the other day was my first time and in this game anything can happen."

Australian Maverick Antcliff birdied the last to complete a closing 65 and win the race for second place ahead of Tapio Pulkkanen, while Ireland's Niall Kearney soared 33 places up the leaderboard with a brilliant 61, including nine birdies and one eagle.

Higgo fired a 64 to win by six

Kearney's late surge earned him a share of fourth place with last week's champion, Dean Burmester, with Andrew 'Beef' Johnston making a welcome appearance in the top five for the first time since the Celtic Classic last August.

More to follow...