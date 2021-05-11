Sky Sports Golf podcast: Antoine Rozner on Ryder Cup hopes, beating Bryson DeChambeau and more

Antoine Rozner will make his first regular PGA Tour appearance this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson

Antoine Rozner has said qualifying for Europe's Ryder Cup side this September would be the "best day of my life", although he insists he isn't focused on trying to break into Padraig Harrington's team.

The Frenchman claimed a breakthrough European Tour title in his rookie season at the Golf in Dubai Championship last December, before following it up with a dramatic victory at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters in March.

Rozner shocked the golfing world in his WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play debut by defeating Bryson DeChambeau in the Group Stage, with the 28-year-old having further opportunities to test himself against the world's best at the AT&T Bryon Nelson and PGA Championship over the next two weeks.

Rozner's win over Bryson DeChambeau was one of the surprises of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

The world No 70 currently sits 23rd in the European Points List and 20th in the World Points List, with Rozner acknowledging he will need to impress in the coming months to force his way to Ryder Cup contention.

"I think I'm still a little bit far behind in everything, not just in the rankings but in Padraig's [Harrington] mind," Rozner told the Sky Sports Golf podcast. "I think there are a lot of good players still in front of me, so I'm not really focusing on it [Ryder Cup].

Listen or subscribe on:

"I'm still trying to play well week-to-week, which I think is my biggest strategy for the rest of the season. If I start thinking about all the rankings, Ryder Cup points or captain's picks or whatever, then it's not going to go well.

"I'm just going to focus on what I have to do and play well week-to-week. If I do well, have some good results and Padraig picks me then it's going to be an exciting time for me.

Team Europe are current holders of the Ryder Cup after their 17.5-10.5 victory at Le Golf National in 2018

"I'm super-excited to probably play in the Olympics later this summer and I love team events, so if I get the chance to be on that [Ryder Cup] team, then that would be the best day of my life."

ALSO ON THE PODCAST…

Rozner sat down with regular Sky Sports Golf podcast host Josh Antmann to discuss his career so far, with topics ranging from how he first took up the sport to reflecting on each of his professional victories to date.

Golf Vodcast Live on

The two-time European Tour winner describes the standard of competition during his impressive NCAA college campaign and how it felt 'knowing he would win' a second title in as many weeks on the Challenge Tour, having registered his breakthrough win the previous tournament.

Rozner tries to explain why desert golf suits his game, following his titles in Dubai and Qatar, plus explains the advice Victor Dubuisson gave him ahead of his WGC scalp over DeChambeau.

Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via Spotify or Apple Podcasts!

The Vodcast version is out now on Sky Sports On Demand, with the show also on Sky Sports Golf on Tuesday at 10pm and Wednesday at 1pm and 7.30pm.