South African Women's Open: Lee-Anne Pace beats Leonie Harm by one shot to make history with fourth title

Lee-Anne Pace carded a final round of 72 to clinch a one-shot win over Germany's Leonie Harm and record her fourth Investec South African Women's Open title.

Pace finished the tournament two over par at Westlake Golf Club to become the first woman to win the title four times - adding to her 2014, 2015 and 2017 victories - and ensure she leads the 2021 Race to Costa del Sol.

After play had been suspended on Saturday due to inclement weather, the final group had to complete their third round before heading back out onto the course again.

Slovenia's Pia Babnik - the youngest member of the Ladies European Tour - was in the lead at the conclusion of the third round having carded a 69 to see her level-par for the tournament, but the 17-year-old had a mixed final round which included three double-bogeys as she slipped out of contention.

Pace on the other hand had a solid final round where she made two birdies and a bogey on the front nine, and made another birdie on 12. The 40-year-old then dropped a shot on each of the final two holes, but Harm was unable to capitalise as the German finished with a bogey and a par to finish second.

Harm's compatriot Karolin Lampert tied with South African Nicole Garcia in third place on five over par, while Scotland's Kylie Henry finished 10 shots behind Pace in tied 20th, with England's Cloe Frankish three shots further adrift and tied for 28th.

South Africa's Caitlyn Macnab finished as the leading amateur, winning the Jackie Mercer Trophy, after carding a final round of 73 to end T16 for the tournament.

"I'm so happy to win again, 2014 was my last win on the LET," Pace said. "I hit the ball really well and I felt very comfortable on the golf course.

"It's always nice to play at home on the LET - thank you very much for everyone who came over here!"

"I don't really know what happened on the last two holes, but I guess I had it in the bag. I'm actually quite glad I played out on the 18th and didn't go for it; I thought I had to go for it because the last score I saw was that +1 was in second place, but my short game is pretty good, so I thought if I play out on the green then I have a chance and the worst case was play-off.

"I hit the ball on the right side of the hole for the whole day. There were a couple of putts that could easily have dropped that didn't. I was very happy with my game, I hit a lot of the greens and level-par - I did it!"

The 76th US Women's Open takes place in June and the top four players at the SA Women's Open qualified their place at the second Major of the year. Pace and Harm, who recorded her best-ever finish on the LET over the weekend, head to The Olympic Club in San Francisco alongside Lampert and Garcia.

Pace added: "I really wanted that US Women's Open spot! I was super happy about that. I love the US Open - it's such a challenge. I'm looking forward to that and very grateful that we had those spots."