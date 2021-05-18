PGA Championship: Groups and tee times for the second round at Kiawah Island

Dustin Johnson will start on the 10th hole at 1.44pm on Friday

Groups and starting times for the second round of the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course.

USA unless stated; (CP) denotes PGA club professional

All times BST

Starting from Hole One

1200 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Danny Balin (CP), Jim Herman

1211 Sami Valimaki (Fin), Richy Werenski, Joe Summerhays (CP)

1222 Tim Pearce (CP), Sam Horsfield (Eng), Sebastian Munoz (Col)

1233 Rich Beem, YE Yang (Kor), Shaun Micheel

1244 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), JT Poston, Aaron Rai (Eng)

1255 Adam Hadwin (Can), Branden Grace (Rsa), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)

1306 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Russell Henley

1317 Kevin Streelman, Andy Sullivan (Eng), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

1328 Ian Poulter (Eng), Sungjae Im (Kor), Brian Harman

1339 Antoine Rozner (Fra), Brandon Stone (Rsa), Chez Reavie

1350 Omar Uresti (CP), Maverick McNealy, Victor Perez (Fra)

1401 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Tyler Collet (CP), Brandon Todd

1412 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Ben Cook (CP), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

Brooks Koepka plays alongside Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas in the first two rounds

1730 Harry Higgs, Ben Polland (CP), Talor Gooch

1741 Harold Varner III, Rob Labritz (CP), Brendan Steele

1752 Marc Leishman (Aus), Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Paul Casey (Eng)

1803 Adam Scott (Aus), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Rickie Fowler

1814 John Catlin, Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Cameron Champ

1825 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Zach Johnson, Scottie Scheffler

1836 Thomas Detry (Bel), Ryan Palmer, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

1847 Lee Westwood (Eng), Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland (Nor)

1858 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas

1909 Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau starts on the first at 7.09pm on Friday

1920 Matt Wallace (Eng), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Charley Hoffman

1931 Brian Gay, Brett Walker (CP), Chan Kim (Kor)

1942 Sonny Skinner, Aaron Wise, Kalle Samooja (Fin)

Starting from Hole 10

1205 Frank Bensel Jr (CP), Robert Streb, Kurt Kitayama

1216 Wyndham Clark, Daniel van Tonder (Rsa), Alex Beach (CP)

1227 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Sam Burns, Max Homa

1238 Corey Conners (Can), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tony Finau

1249 Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington (Irl), Jason Day (Aus)

1300 Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm (Esp), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1311 Gary Woodland, Cameron Smith (Aus), Justin Rose (Eng)

1322 Daniel Berger, Steve Stricker, Billy Horschel

1333 Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris

1344 Shane Lowry (Irl), Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia (Esp)

Sergio Garcia will play alongside Johnson and Shane Lowry in the first two rounds

1355 Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Thomas Pieters (Bel)

1406 Cam Davis (Aus), Pete Ballo (CP), Chris Kirk

1417 KH Lee (Kor), Dean Burmester (Rsa), Greg Koch (CP)

1725 Patrick Rada (CP), Cameron Tringale, Adam Long

1736 Matt Jones (Aus), Larkin Gross (CP), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)

1747 George Coetzee (Rsa), Derek Holmes (CP), Byeong Hun An (Kor)

1758 Tom Hoge, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Joel Dahmen

1809 Jimmy Walker, John Daly, Jason Dufner

1820 Martin Laird (Sco), Kevin Kisner, Hudson Swafford

1831 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Danny Willett (Eng), Bubba Watson

1842 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Keegan Bradley

1853 Stewart Cink, Alex Noren (Swe), Harris English

1904 Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, Tom Lewis (Eng)

1915 Stuart Smith (CP), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Jason Scrivener (Aus)

1926 Peter Malnati, Brad Marek (CP), Lanto Griffin

1937 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Denny McCarthy, Mark Geddes (Eng) (CP)

