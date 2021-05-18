PGA Championship: Groups and tee times for the second round at Kiawah Island
A total of 156 professional players, including 99 of the world's top 100, are set to tee off for the second round of the second major of the year at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course on Friday; watch the PGA Championship live on Sky Sports Golf with coverage starting at 1pm on Friday
Last Updated: 18/05/21 7:32pm
Groups and starting times for the second round of the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course.
USA unless stated; (CP) denotes PGA club professional
All times BST
Starting from Hole One
1200 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Danny Balin (CP), Jim Herman
1211 Sami Valimaki (Fin), Richy Werenski, Joe Summerhays (CP)
1222 Tim Pearce (CP), Sam Horsfield (Eng), Sebastian Munoz (Col)
1233 Rich Beem, YE Yang (Kor), Shaun Micheel
1244 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), JT Poston, Aaron Rai (Eng)
1255 Adam Hadwin (Can), Branden Grace (Rsa), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)
Live PGA Championship Golf
May 21, 2021, 1:00pm
Live on
1306 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Russell Henley
1317 Kevin Streelman, Andy Sullivan (Eng), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
1328 Ian Poulter (Eng), Sungjae Im (Kor), Brian Harman
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland
1339 Antoine Rozner (Fra), Brandon Stone (Rsa), Chez Reavie
1350 Omar Uresti (CP), Maverick McNealy, Victor Perez (Fra)
1401 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Tyler Collet (CP), Brandon Todd
1412 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Ben Cook (CP), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
1730 Harry Higgs, Ben Polland (CP), Talor Gooch
1741 Harold Varner III, Rob Labritz (CP), Brendan Steele
1752 Marc Leishman (Aus), Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Paul Casey (Eng)
1803 Adam Scott (Aus), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Rickie Fowler
1814 John Catlin, Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Cameron Champ
1825 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Zach Johnson, Scottie Scheffler
1836 Thomas Detry (Bel), Ryan Palmer, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)
1847 Lee Westwood (Eng), Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland (Nor)
1858 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas
1909 Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Bryson DeChambeau
1920 Matt Wallace (Eng), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Charley Hoffman
1931 Brian Gay, Brett Walker (CP), Chan Kim (Kor)
1942 Sonny Skinner, Aaron Wise, Kalle Samooja (Fin)
Starting from Hole 10
1205 Frank Bensel Jr (CP), Robert Streb, Kurt Kitayama
1216 Wyndham Clark, Daniel van Tonder (Rsa), Alex Beach (CP)
1227 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Sam Burns, Max Homa
1238 Corey Conners (Can), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tony Finau
1249 Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington (Irl), Jason Day (Aus)
1300 Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm (Esp), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1311 Gary Woodland, Cameron Smith (Aus), Justin Rose (Eng)
1322 Daniel Berger, Steve Stricker, Billy Horschel
1333 Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris
1344 Shane Lowry (Irl), Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia (Esp)
1355 Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Thomas Pieters (Bel)
1406 Cam Davis (Aus), Pete Ballo (CP), Chris Kirk
1417 KH Lee (Kor), Dean Burmester (Rsa), Greg Koch (CP)
1725 Patrick Rada (CP), Cameron Tringale, Adam Long
1736 Matt Jones (Aus), Larkin Gross (CP), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)
1747 George Coetzee (Rsa), Derek Holmes (CP), Byeong Hun An (Kor)
1758 Tom Hoge, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Joel Dahmen
Live PGA Championship Golf
May 21, 2021, 10:15pm
Live on
1809 Jimmy Walker, John Daly, Jason Dufner
1820 Martin Laird (Sco), Kevin Kisner, Hudson Swafford
1831 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Danny Willett (Eng), Bubba Watson
1842 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Keegan Bradley
1853 Stewart Cink, Alex Noren (Swe), Harris English
1904 Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, Tom Lewis (Eng)
1915 Stuart Smith (CP), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Jason Scrivener (Aus)
1926 Peter Malnati, Brad Marek (CP), Lanto Griffin
1937 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Denny McCarthy, Mark Geddes (Eng) (CP)
Watch the PGA Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports Golf! Live coverage begins with the opening round on Thursday May 20 from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.