NCAA Division One Men’s and Women's Golf Championships: Watch for free via GolfPass' live stream

Olivia Mehaffey is among the notable players in action at the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship

The NCAA Division One Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships reach a climax this week, with golf fans across the UK and Ireland able to watch the finale - for free - via GolfPass’ live stream.

The golf subscription service, founded by NBC Sports and Rory McIlroy, continues its commitment to promote up-and-coming talent as it introduces audiences to golfing superstars of the future.

The final round of stroke-play competition, along with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the championship match on the final day, will all be shown on the live stream, with plenty of British and Irish interest in both the Men's and Women's events.

Northern Ireland's Olivia Mehaffey - who turns pro after the conclusion of the NCAA Championships - will represent Arizona State University (ASU), who have a home-course advantage as they host the championships for the second time.

Olivia Mehaffey is turning pro after the NCAA Championships

The Individual Championship will be streamed from 8pm-midnight from May 24, with the Team quarter-finals taking place from 3pm-5.30pm and the semi-finals then shown live later that evening ahead of the Team Championship going live on May 26 from 8pm-midnight.

England's Alex Fitzpatrick and Ireland's Mark Power, who both represented the GB&I Team in the Walker Cup, will be looking to build on their performance at Seminole Golf Club, Florida, earlier this month. They will both play for Wake Forest University in the upcoming championships, if they advance from regional competition currently underway.

The competition will be contested on Grayhawk Golf Club's Tom Fazio-designed Raptor Course in Scottsdale, Arizona. The men will play it as a par-70, 7,289-yard layout and the women at 6,384 yard as a par-72. The fields will be made up of 24 women's teams and 30 men's teams, 12 female and six male individual qualifiers.

The Raptor Course at Grayhawk Golf Club hosts this year's NCAA Championships

NCAA Division I Women's Championship Streaming Schedule

All times BST; stream can be watched HERE

24 May, 8pm-midnight: Individual Championship

25 May, 3-5.30pm: Team Quarterfinals

25 May, 8pm-midnight: Team Semifinals

26 May, 8pm-midnight: Team Championship

NCAA Division I Men's Championship Streaming Schedule

All times BST; stream can be watched HERE

31 May, 8pm-midnight: Individual Championship

1 June, 3-5.30pm: Team Quarterfinals

1 June, 8pm-midnight: Team Semifinals

2 June, 8pm-midnight: Team Championship

The NCAA Championship Live Stream is free to watch even if you don't have a GolfPass membership. Members get access to a vast library of video content available exclusively, with the best instruction, exclusive tips and insights from Rory, Bryson Dechambeau and our world-class instructors, and Golf Channel classics like Feherty and Big Break.