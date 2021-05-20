PGA Championship: Sebastian Munoz sends tee shot into a rubbish bin during opening round

1:16 Sebastian Munoz saw his wayward tee shot finish up in a rubbish bin during the opening round of the PGA Championship! Sebastian Munoz saw his wayward tee shot finish up in a rubbish bin during the opening round of the PGA Championship!

Every golfer will have hit a rubbish tee shot in their lifetime, although Sebastian Munoz took it to a different level during the opening round of the PGA Championship.

Munoz posted a close-range birdie at the par-five 11th but found himself over par after back-to-back bogeys from the 15th, only to experience a bizarre moment on the par-four 18th at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course.

The world No 71 saw his tee shot head a long way left of the fairway and towards the hospitality area, only for his ball to avoid the spectators and finish inside a bin directly below the stand.

Munoz saw the funny side and was able to take free relief after noticing his ball in the rubbish bag, with the Colombian able to drop his ball in the rough and knock his second shot into the heart of the green.

The 28-year-old then got down in two from 50 feet to save par and reach the turn in 37, keeping him within four strokes of morning clubhouse leaders Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka and Aaron Wise.

