PGA Championship: Groups and tee times for the third round at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course

Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen hold a share of the lead at the halfway stage of the PGA Championship; four-time major Brooks Koepka one back and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama two behind, while Rory McIlroy is eight off the pace.

Last Updated: 22/05/21 2:03am

Rory McIlroy is eight shots off the halfway lead at the PGA Championship
Groups and starting times for the third round of the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course.

USA unless stated; (CP) denotes PGA club professional

All times BST

1240 Denny McCarthy

1250 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Chan Kim

1300 Alex Noren (Swe), Harris English

1310 Tom Hoge, Henrik Stenson (Swe)

Second round as it happened

How day two of the 103rd PGA Championship unfolded at Kiawah Island

1320 Harold Varner III, Garrick Higgo (Rsa)

1330 Talor Gooch, Brendan Steele

1340 Webb Simpson, Ben Cook (CP)

1350 Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel

1400 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Jason Day (Aus)

1410 Robert Streb, Wyndham Clark

1420 Brian Gay, Aaron Wise

1430 Danny Willett (Eng), Jason Scrivener (Aus)

1440 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

1450 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Matt Jones (Aus)

1500 Jordan Spieth, Lucas Herbert (Aus)

1520 Russell Henley, Daniel Berger

1530 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Adam Hadwin (Can)

1540 Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink

1550 Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler

1600 Steve Stricker, Cameron Davis (Aus)

1610 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Justin Rose (Eng)

1620 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Jon Rahm (Esp)

1630 Matt Wallace (Eng), Brad Marek (CP)
PGA Club Professional Brad Marek received plenty of attention on the range for his warm-up routine ahead of the second round at the PGA Championship!
1640 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Scottie Scheffler

1650 Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay

1700 Collin Morikawa, Abraham Ancer (Mex)

1710 Lee Westwood (Eng), Tom Lewis (Eng)

1720 Will Zalatoris, Bubba Watson

1730 Daniel van Tonder (Rsa), Cameron Smith (Aus)

1740 Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland (Nor)

1750 Ian Poulter (Eng), Shane Lowry (Irl)

1800 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Padraig Harrington (Irl)

1810 Bryson DeChambeau, Charley Hoffman

1820 Martin Laird (Sco), Jason Kokrak

Martin Laird is in the group on one over after a second-round 73
1830 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Harry Higgs

1850 Paul Casey (Eng), Richy Werenski

1900 Kevin Streelman, Sungjae Im (Kor)

1910 Corey Conners (Can), Gary Woodland

1920 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1930 Brooks Koepka, Branden Grace (Rsa)

1940 Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

