PGA Championship: Groups and tee times for the third round at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course
Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen hold a share of the lead at the halfway stage of the PGA Championship; four-time major Brooks Koepka one back and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama two behind, while Rory McIlroy is eight off the pace.
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 22/05/21 2:03am
Groups and starting times for the third round of the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course.
USA unless stated; (CP) denotes PGA club professional
All times BST
1240 Denny McCarthy
1250 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Chan Kim
1300 Alex Noren (Swe), Harris English
1310 Tom Hoge, Henrik Stenson (Swe)
1320 Harold Varner III, Garrick Higgo (Rsa)
1330 Talor Gooch, Brendan Steele
1340 Webb Simpson, Ben Cook (CP)
1350 Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel
1400 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Jason Day (Aus)
1410 Robert Streb, Wyndham Clark
1420 Brian Gay, Aaron Wise
1430 Danny Willett (Eng), Jason Scrivener (Aus)
1440 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
1450 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Matt Jones (Aus)
1500 Jordan Spieth, Lucas Herbert (Aus)
1520 Russell Henley, Daniel Berger
1530 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Adam Hadwin (Can)
1540 Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink
1550 Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler
1600 Steve Stricker, Cameron Davis (Aus)
1610 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Justin Rose (Eng)
1620 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Jon Rahm (Esp)
1630 Matt Wallace (Eng), Brad Marek (CP)
1640 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Scottie Scheffler
1650 Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay
1700 Collin Morikawa, Abraham Ancer (Mex)
1710 Lee Westwood (Eng), Tom Lewis (Eng)
1720 Will Zalatoris, Bubba Watson
1730 Daniel van Tonder (Rsa), Cameron Smith (Aus)
1740 Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland (Nor)
1750 Ian Poulter (Eng), Shane Lowry (Irl)
1800 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Padraig Harrington (Irl)
1810 Bryson DeChambeau, Charley Hoffman
1820 Martin Laird (Sco), Jason Kokrak
1830 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Harry Higgs
1850 Paul Casey (Eng), Richy Werenski
1900 Kevin Streelman, Sungjae Im (Kor)
1910 Corey Conners (Can), Gary Woodland
1920 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
1930 Brooks Koepka, Branden Grace (Rsa)
1940 Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)