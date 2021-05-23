PGA Championship: Bob MacIntyre angered by poor finish after bright opening to final round

Bob MacIntyre started his final round with three straight birdies

Bob MacIntyre declared himself "livid" after failing to build on a promising start to his final round of the PGA Championship, stumbling to a closing 73 at Kiawah Island.

MacIntyre had a possible top-10 finish in his sights when he birdied the first three holes to get to one over for the tournament, but a bogey at the fourth halted him momentum and he then suffered a bad break at the seventh.

His drive plugged in a waste area and forced him to take a penalty drop for an unplayable lie, leading to another dropped shot, and he did not manage another birdie until the 16th before getting into trouble on 17 and running up a double-bogey five.

MacIntyre stumbled to a 73 to finish five over

A par at the last saw him finish five over par and in a tie for 50th at the time he signed his card, and he will now head to Denmark for the Made in Himmerland determined to get the frustrations out of his system.

"I'm playing some great golf, but I'm livid right now with the way I finished," said MacIntyre, who finished tied for 12th on his Masters debut last month. "I was three under through three, so I should never be shooting over par. I don't care what golf course I play on, it's not acceptable.

"All I want to do is go home right now, but we're going to Denmark, obviously, after this. I've got to get my head around the disappointment, but that's golf. We take the good with the rough. This was a rough one, but we've just got to get on with it."

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

MacIntyre had started the round on four over and with high hopes of ending the championship in red numbers, but his misfortune in the sandy waste areas at the seventh and 17th scuppered his chances of a best finish in a major.

"I feel like I played good, I've just had about four unlucky breaks," added the young Scot. "I had to take a penalty shot out of a plugged lie in a bunker on seven.

"And on 17 there, I just took one bounce and plugged in a downslope on the bank of the bunker. I couldn't move it forward, had to go sideways and made double.

"The scores are out there to get, so I'm just disappointed with how it ended up."