Sky Sports Golf podcast: Becky Brewerton on Solheim Cup success and Rose Ladies Series victory

Becky Brewerton is a winner on the Rose Ladies Series this season

Becky Brewerton reflects on Solheim Cup success, career struggles and a long-awaited return to the winner’s circle in the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast.

The Ladies European Tour stalwart sat down for an extended chat with Josh Antmann to reflect on a professional career spanning nearly 20 years, having already enjoyed plenty during a stellar amateur career.

Brewerton explains how her parents giving up smoking and her dad spending the cash saved on golf clubs marked an unusual introduction into the sport, with the Wales-born golfer going from 50p lessons as a junior to a recognisable name in the women's game.

She explains how she adapted to life as a touring professional and some of the eventful stories travelling around the world playing the sport, from being involved in a car crash to a stomach infection she quickly wanted to forget during a visit to Bangalore.

Brewerton reveals the straight-talking advice given to her from Dame Laura Davies ahead of the pair playing together at the Solheim Cup, as well as what it was like to represent Team Europe on American soil during her second appearance in 2009.

Laura Davies (right) partnered Becky Brewerton (left) in both the 2007 and 2009 contests

A ten-year exemption on the Ladies European Tour has ensured her playing privileges in recent seasons, although Brewerton opens up about the driving yips she has experienced and how tough it has been to continue competing with her game in a bad place.

Brewerton also looks back at her

