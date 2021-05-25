LPGA Tour: Mollie Marcoux Samaan elected by Board of Directors as Mike Whan's replacement

Mollie Marcoux Samaan graduated from Princeton University in 1991 and returned in 2014 when appointed director of athletics.

The LPGA has announced their next commissioner, with Mollie Marcoux Samaan elected to take over from the departing Mike Whan.

Marcoux Samaan - currently the Director of Athletics at Princeton University - will become the ninth commissioner in LPGA Tour history and succeed Whan, who announced last year that he intended to step down in 2021 and has since been named the next chief executive officer of the USGA.

"The LPGA Commissioner role is one of the best jobs in sports today and the opportunity of a lifetime," Marcoux Samaan said. "I'm passionate about the game of golf and have been an LPGA fan since I was a little girl.

Mollie Marcoux Samaan will replace Mike Whan (pictured) as LPGA commissioner

"I appreciate the LPGA's history and the tenacity of its 13 Founders. I'm truly inspired by our Tour players and teaching professionals. I'm excited to dive into the LPGA initiatives to impact women and girls in the game at every age and ability. And, to learn about and contribute to all aspects of the LPGA's business.

"I believe passionately that sports have the power to change the world. And in this moment in time - with the positive energy around women's sports, women's leadership and society's commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion - I believe the LPGA has an incredible opportunity to use our platform for positive change.

'I've devoted my career to developing character, confidence and opportunities through sports. My mission and the LPGA's mission are fully aligned: providing women and girls the opportunity to achieve their dreams through golf."

Whan, who replaces Mike Davis in the USGA role, said: "I'm excited and enthused to hand the baton to Mollie. With her vision and the strength of the existing LPGA leadership team, the Association is poised for incredible growth. I'm fully committed to being Mollie's biggest cheerleader and supporter, as she takes the LPGA to new heights."