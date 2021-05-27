European Tour: Porsche European Open changes date and length due to Covid travel restrictions

Paul Casey is reigning champion following his Porsche European Open victory in 2019

The Porsche European Tour has been given a late date switch and reduced to a 54-hole event due to coronavirus travel restrictions between the UK and Germany.

The tournament, due to be held from June 3-6 at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg, has been pushed back 48 hours and shortened by a day, with the event now being played from Saturday June 5 to Monday June 7.

The late decision was made after the German government placed the United Kingdom on its 'red list' for travelling, meaning anyone entering the country that had not been outside the UK for a minimum of 10 days would be forced to observe a mandatory quarantine period.

Casey claimed a one-shot victory in 2019, with the 2020 contest cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Almost a third of the 156-player field, along with a similar number of caddies and a 'significant number' of European Tour staff and broadcast crew would have been affected without the last-minute change, with the move enabling the tournament to still go ahead

Keith Pelley, European Tour chief executive, said: "The significant travel changes announced last week meant it was simply impossible for us to start the Porsche European Open as intended a week today without unacceptably damaging the field and the integrity of the tournament.

Keith Pelley was pleased to be able to keep the Porsche European Open on the Race to Dubai schedule

"Over the past year we have had to react to numerous changes at short notice and our ability to do this has unquestionably been down to the flexibility of our players, caddies, staff, broadcaster partners and sponsors. This is another wonderful example of everybody working together pragmatically to find a solution.

"That has enabled us to not only provide vital playing opportunities for as many of our members as possible, but also to showcase this prestigious event, and Germany, properly to our global television audience."

The European Tour said in a press release that the 'vast majority' of people affected by the travel restrictions will be able to spend the required time outside the UK during and after this week's Made in Himmerland tournament in Denmark, before crossing the border into Germany next Friday.

England's Paul Casey and Abraham Ancer of Mexico, both inside the world's top 20, are both still set to feature, with former major champions Henrik Stenson and Martin Kaymer among the other notable names in the field.

