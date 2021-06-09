US Open 2021: Ways to watch all four rounds from Torrey Pines in California live on Sky Sports Golf

The men’s major golf season continues this month at the 121st US Open, with round-the-clock coverage from California once again live on Sky Sports, starting June 17.

The tournament is back in its usual spot in the golfing calendar for 2021, having been held in September last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the world's top players all scheduled to tee it up at Torrey Pines in the third men's major of the campaign.

Torrey Pines hosts the tournament for the first time since Tiger Woods' historic victory at the venue in 2008, where he played through the pain barrier to defeat Rocco Mediate in a play-off and register the 14th of 15 major titles, although Woods won't feature this time around as he continues to recover from injuries sustained in February's car crash.

Tiger Woods is a three-time winner of the US Open

Bryson DeChambeau returns as defending champion after dominating the field to claim a six-stroke victory at Winged Foot last autumn, his maiden major title, while Dustin Johnson arrives looking to maintain his position at the top of golf's world rankings.

Attention will be on Phil Mickelson's latest attempt to complete golf's career Grand Slam, in an event where he has finished runner-up six times, with the 50-year-old coming into the tournament off the back of becoming the oldest major champion in history at the PGA Championship.

Phil Mickelson's PGA Championship victory was his sixth major title

Rory McIlroy is in action as he chases a first major title since 2014, ten years on from securing his breakthrough victory in the same event, while Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele will be among those looking to become the fifth golfer in six years to make the US Open their maiden major success.

Sky Sports will offer over 40 hours of full coverage from across the four tournament days, along with a host of extra US Open programming throughout the tournament week.

TV times (all on Sky Sports Golf)

Thursday 17th - 1530-0300 - First round LIVE!

Friday 18th - 1530-0300 - Second round LIVE!

Brooks Koepka registered back-to-back US Open titles in 2018 and 2019

Saturday 19th - 1400-0200 - Third round LIVE!

Sunday 20th - 1500-0100 - Final round LIVE!

A special one-hour show on Wednesday night from 8pm will offer the latest interviews and storylines from the tournament, while daily two-hour highlights will be shown the morning after each round.

There will be live text commentary and analysis on skysports.com and the mobile app, with video highlights, post-round interviews and much more exciting content.

