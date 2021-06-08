European Tour announces multi-year sponsorship deal with Cazoo

The European Tour has struck a multi-year deal with Cazoo

The European Tour has announced that Cazoo will be the title sponsors for two events on the UK Swing in July and August.

The online car retailer has stamped its brand on the Cazoo Open and the Cazoo Classic as part of a multi-year deal with the Tour.

The Welsh Open now becomes the Cazoo Open and will take place at 2010 Ryder Cup venue Celtic Manor from July 22-25, with the Cazoo Classic replacing the English Open at the London Club in August.

A European Tour statement read: "Cazoo will have exclusive naming rights across both tournaments and the deal includes significant on-course and off-course branding to include tee boxes and markers, greenside boards, par and yardage boards as well as caddy bibs and branding at other European Tour events.

Sam Horsfield won the English Open last year

"This latest deal adds to Cazoo's impressive portfolio as one of the UK's most active sports sponsors that now includes football (Everton, Aston Villa and the EFL), cricket (The Hundred), rugby (Welsh Rugby Union & 2021 Rugby League World Cup), horseracing (Epsom Derby) and snooker (World Snooker Tour).

"Cazoo is pioneering the shift to online car buying and, since being founded in 2018, has sold over 25,000 cars to consumers across the UK who have embraced the selection, transparency and convenience of buying quality used cars entirely online."

Cazoo founder and CEO, Alex Chesterman OBE, said: "We're delighted to be partnering with the UK leg of the European Tour and adding golf to our growing portfolio of sports sponsorships.

"This deal gives us exposure to a new audience of golf fans and we look forward to engaging with them and introducing them to the best car buying experience in the UK."

Guy Kinnings, deputy CEO for the European Tour, Ryder Cup director and chief commercial officer said: "We are delighted to welcome Cazoo into the European Tour's commercial family for the first time and are very pleased that Alex and his team have added golf to their impressive portfolio of sports sponsorships."