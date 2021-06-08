Sky Sports Golf podcast: Jon Rahm's unfortunate withdrawal and US Open success for Yuka Saso

Jon Rahm tested positive for Covid-19 and had to pull out of The Memorial when six shots clear

Jon Rahm's dramatic withdrawal from The Memorial, Yuka Saso's historic US Women's Open win and Marcus Armitage's emotional triumph all feature in the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Sophie Walker and Gary Murphy join Josh Antmann to reflect on a number of huge talking points from a groundbreaking week in golf, with Rahm's Memorial misfortune dominating much of the discussion.

Rahm was six shots clear of the field at Muirfield Village following a high-class 64 on day three, but the Spaniard had barely stepped off the 18th green when he was informed he would not be able to complete the tournament after testing positive for Covid-19.

The panel reflect on how the situation was handled by both Rahm and the PGA Tour, and how will this affect his major chances at Torrey Pines as he now has to self-isolate until the Tuesday of US Open week?

Yuka Saso with the US Women's Open trophy

Rahm's loss was Patrick Cantlay's gain in Ohio, while the US Women's Open also produced high drama as a dreadful back-nine from Lexi Thompson opened the door for Saso to become the first golfer from the Philippines to win a major championship - with a swing inspired by Rory McIlroy!

Travel logistics meant a Saturday to Monday tournament on the European Tour, and the hugely popular Armitage played the round of his life to capture his maiden title at the Porsche European Open amid emotional scenes in Hamburg.

Less elated was the luckless Scott Hend, who had to beg and borrow all sorts of clothing and equipment after all of his luggage - including his clubs - never made the trip to Germany!

All this and another edition of Ponder the Pro, while Sophie, Gary and Josh also give their predictions for this week's Palmetto Championship at Congaree and the Scandinavian Mixed, both live on Sky Sports Golf.

