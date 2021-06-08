Danny Willett: Former Masters champion reveals he had surgery for appendicitis

Danny Willett tweeted from his hospital bed after surgery

Danny Willett has revealed he underwent two medical procedures in one operation after being admitted to hospital on Monday.

Willett needed surgery after being diagnosed with appendicitis, and the operation served a dual purpose as surgeons also removed a hernia.

The 2016 Masters champion admitted he barely slept on Saturday night as he battled stomach pains, although he did manage to complete The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village - a closing 73 leaving him in a tie for 26th place.

So the pain that kept me awake most of Saturday night turned out to be appendicitis! Operation went well, also removed a hernia, add it to having Covid in March, wisdom tooth out in April…all in all, been a great year! 👍🏼🤣 pic.twitter.com/dewndALPWQ — Danny Willett (@Danny_Willett) June 8, 2021

But a tweet from his hospital bed on Tuesday revealed the extent of his ailment during an unfortunate year for the Englishman, who contracted Covid-19 in March while also having surgery to remove a wisdom tooth a few weeks later.

"So the pain that kept me awake most of Saturday night turned out to be appendicitis," wrote the 33-year-old, who has slipped to 95th in the world rankings having posted only one top-10 finish in his last 26 starts.

"Operation went well, also removed a hernia, add it to having Covid in March, wisdom tooth out in April...all in all, been a great year!"

Willett will now hope to recover in time to travel to California for next week's US Open at Torrey Pines.