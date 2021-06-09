Angel Cabrera: Golfer extradited to Argentina on assault charges

Angel Cabrera Angel Cabrera is accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife and two former girlfriends

Two-time major winner Angel Cabrera has been extradited back to his home country of Argentina to face charges of assaulting his girlfriend.

The 51-year-old was arrested in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil at the beginning of the year and was transferred into Argentine custody on Tuesday.

Cabrera had been on the run since last August following his failure to attend a meeting with prosecutors in Cordoba after his partner Cecilia Torres Mana accused him of hitting her.

She filed an allegation of assault in December 2016, saying he had punched her in the face.

Cabrera won the Masters in 2009 as well as the 2007 US Open

Two other women, including his former wife, have subsequently filed complaints of domestic abuse against him.

According to a police statement, Cabrera faces charges of minor injuries, threats and theft said to have occurred between 2016 and 2020

Laura Battistelli, the prosecutor, said he would stand trial for the case she was leading on July 1, with other allegations still under investigation.

"He is detained because the court considered that he was evading the trial," she said.

Cabrera sprung to prominence in 2007 when he held off Jim Furyk and Tiger Woods to win the US Open, the first victory in the tournament by a south American golfer.

He followed that up in 2009 with victory at the Masters in Augusta. He almost took the title again four years later, losing a playoff to Adam Scott.

Known as El Pato (Spanish for 'the duck') because of his waddling gait, he last played competitively in 2020, finishing his career with 52 tournament wins.