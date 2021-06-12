Scandinavian Mixed: Caroline Hedwall and Alice Hewson among four-way tie for lead

Caroline Hedwall slipped into a share of the lead in the Scandinavian Mixed

Caroline Hedwall and Alice Hewson will have a share of the lead heading into the final round of the Scandinavian Mixed in Gothenburg.

Hedwall appeared set to be two shots clear overnight as she coped admirably with the strengthening winds that forced organisers into an early start to the third round, but the Solheim Cup stalwart pulled her drive into the water at the 17th.

Leaderboard Scandinavian Mixed

The resulting double-bogey dropped her to 12 under alongside fellow Ladies European Tour star Hewson, with Rhys Enoch and Jason Scrivener having been in the clubhouse for hours after carding commendable 66s.

Enoch was out in the first group of the day at the 10th and was one over early on, but he staged a fine recovery and made three birdies on the front nine while also making an eagle at the long sixth.

Hedwall doubled the 17th after pulling her drive into water

Scrivener was in the group behind Enoch, starting his day with an eagle at the 10th, and the Australian then made three birdies in four holes on the front nine before making his only mistake of the round at his penultimate hole.

With the winds picking up for the later starters, the target set by Enoch and Scrivener looked likely to remain intact until Hedwall produced a spirited recovery from a bogey-bogey start.

The Swede hit back with three birdies and added another at the 10th to get to 14 under par, while Hewson stumbled to the turn in 37 before also carding a good four at the 10th.

Hewson then defied the conditions to reel off three straight birdies from the 15th, and a par at the last capped a 69 which left her two shots adrift of Hedwall as she signed her card.

But Hedwall's poor swing off the tee at the 17th changed the picture at the top of the leaderboard, and she did well to scramble a par at the last after failing to hold the green with her wedge approach, settling for a 73 and being part of a four-way tie for the lead.

The top 17 players are separated by just four shots after 54 holes, with Scottish veteran David Drysdale giving himself yet another great chance to end his 25-year quest for a maiden European Tour title.

Alice Hewson is also in the four-way tie for the lead

Drysdale fired a solid, three-birdie 70 to lie just one shot off the lead, along with Scott Hend (69), James Morrison (68) and Ashley Chesters (70), with 2008 European Ryder Cup star OIiver Wilson in the hunt on nine under after a 70.