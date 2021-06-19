US Open: Justin Thomas takes a tumble and then goes fishing in a superb par save at Torrey Pines!

Justin Thomas provided a variety of entertainment with one brilliant shot as he stayed in contention during his third round at the US Open.

Thomas birdied the first and carded six straight pars to lie just four off the lead at Torrey Pines, although he faced a tough task to save par at the short eighth when his tee shot to the par-three came up short.

His ball embedded in the thick rough next to a bunker, and the world No 2 found it impossible to find a comfortable stance to play his pitch to the flag on the lower tier of the green.

Gripping down to the steel with his ball way above his feet, and with his balance precarious, Thomas managed to make good connection with his second before almost tumbling back into the sand.

After his flailing arms had saved him an embarrassing fall backwards, Thomas did take a minor slip forward and looked up and saw his ball wander a few feet past the flag before stopping on the slope and turning back towards the hole.

And the Players champion urged his ball to keep going with an impromptu fishing routine, and when he finally emerged, smiling and unscathed, from the bunker, he had just a tap-in for par to keep him at one under for the tournament.

