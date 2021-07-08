GolfPass is now available on Sky Q with an exclusive offer for Sky VIP customers

GolfPass is now available on Sky Q, bringing you golf tuition from the world's best players and coaches as well as exclusive shows, Golf Channel films, programming, original content and live feeds, with an exclusive offer for Sky VIP customers.

What is GolfPass?

GolfPass is the ultimate golf app bringing you closer to the game you love. Start your journey to better golf with world-class instruction, exclusive tips from four-time major champion Rory McIlroy and so much more. GolfPass can be found from the apps or sports section of your Sky Q box, in the apps rail on the Sky Q homepage and can also be used on your Sky Q Mini boxes.

Why GolfPass?

There are lots of game improvement videos on the internet, but GolfPass is different. If you want to 'break 100', there is a program for you. Maybe you are looking for a few extra yards off the tee? No problem, Rory has a program that can help any golfer achieve more distance. Whatever your personal golf goal might be, the faculty of coaches can help you achieve that goal.

Quality instruction is essential to playing better golf. GolfPass have built a library of instruction from some of the brightest minds in golf to help you to … Play Better.

Rory McIlroy and more

GolfPass have assembled a faculty of top pro players and instructors that is truly second to none. Instructors like Chris Como, Sean Foley, Martin Hall, Michael Bannon, Martin Chuck and Andrew Rice have coached some of the world's greatest golfers, including McIlroy, Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau.

"We're thrilled that GolfPass has launched on Sky Q, giving aspiring players top tips from pros and leading coaches from across the world. Over the last year we have seen a large uptake in the game from a grassroots level which is great to see – and it's fantastic to be able to provide golfers old and new with tips to improve their game from their living room." Four-time major champion and GolfPass founder Rory McIlroy

Watch and Learn

GolfPass Video gives you access to all the instructional content along with a massive library of Golf Channel classic shows and original productions. Catch-up on the entire Feherty catalogue including interviews with Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, watch Big Break as aspiring golfers try to 'make it' in a series of challenges or get an hilarious take on pro golf with The Conor Moore Show.

How do I get GolfPass?

Just say 'GolfPass' into your Sky Q remote or scroll to the app section from your Sky Q homepage to start learning to play better golf. Every membership comes with a seven-day free trial and you can select from the following:

£4.99 a month

£29 a year (Save £20 exclusive to Sky VIP (RRP £49) - offer available until August 8)

When you come close to the end of your free trial, we will send an email reminder to you before it ends. If you want to cancel before your free trial ends, navigate to www.GolfPass.co.uk, select My Account, My Membership and disable your Auto Renew status.

To start your journey to playing better golf with GolfPass, taking advantage of the Sky VIP exclusives, follow these simple steps to redeem:

Download or open the My Sky app

Go to the Sky VIP hub and open the Exclusive Content section

Scroll to the GolfPass reward

Enter your details

Click on the GolfPass sign-up link, select your membership type and enter your details

You are now a GolfPass member!

Once subscribed, you'll be able to access all the great features on the GolfPass app on Sky Q.

How do I link my account to Sky Q?

If you are a new or existing GolfPass member follow these simple steps which will keep you logged in:

Navigate to www.GolfPass.co.uk/tv

Open the GolfPass app on Sky Q, select Settings and Sign-in

Enter the six-digit code displayed on www.GolfPass.co.uk/tv.

The GolfPass app will update and you can start learning how to play Better Golf.

How to Use GolfPass?

The homepage for GolfPass shows the latest content to help you play better golf and enjoy the game we all love. Maybe it is a new series from Rory McIlroy answering the questions you and other members want to know, a new fitness series to help you play better or the latest episode from The Conor Moore Show.

Or navigate to the Learn page and select the series of quick tips you are looking for. Whether it is Breaking 100, 90, 80 or Breaking Par simply select the series, start watching and start playing better golf.

Want GolfPass on the go?

Download the GolfPass app on your iOS or Android smartphone, login and watch great content wherever and whenever you want!

Your GolfPass account and billing

If you want to make any changes to your GolfPass account, including cancelling your membership, please contact GolfPass directly. The team are available seven days a week from 8am to 5pm, or you can email customerservice@golfnow.co.uk.

Phone support is available on +44 28 9568 0287 (UK) or +353 1800 852 936 (Ireland)