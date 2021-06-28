Irish Open: Robert MacIntyre withdraws after being identified as close contact of positive Covid-19 case
Robert MacIntyre, world No 51, was deemed a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case after return flight from US Open last week; was due to begin his preparations for the Open Championship from Thursday at Mount Juliet Estate in Ireland
Last Updated: 28/06/21 9:54pm
Robert MacIntyre has withdrawn from this week's Irish Open after he was identified as a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case.
The Scottish golfer was notified he would need to self-isolate for 10 days through the NHS Test and Trace system following his return flight from the US Open last week.
In a tweet on Monday evening, MacIntyre said: "Unfortunately I have had to withdraw from @DDFIrishOpen this week due to having been tracked and traced following my return flight from #UsOpen last week.
"We all know you have to respect the rules at the moment and wish whoever tested positive a safe and speedy recovery."
MacIntyre, world No 51, was due to begin his preparations for the Open Championship - the final major of the year - from Thursday at Mount Juliet Estate in Ireland.
The 24-year-old is due to compete at the Scottish Open in the week before The Open, which is being held at Royal St George's from July 15-18.
