Golf News

News

Irish Open: Robert MacIntyre withdraws after being identified as close contact of positive Covid-19 case

Robert MacIntyre, world No 51, was deemed a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case after return flight from US Open last week; was due to begin his preparations for the Open Championship from Thursday at Mount Juliet Estate in Ireland

Last Updated: 28/06/21 9:54pm

Robert MacIntyre has made the cut at all six majors he has played in
Robert MacIntyre has made the cut at all six majors he has played in

Robert MacIntyre has withdrawn from this week's Irish Open after he was identified as a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case.

The Scottish golfer was notified he would need to self-isolate for 10 days through the NHS Test and Trace system following his return flight from the US Open last week.

In a tweet on Monday evening, MacIntyre said: "Unfortunately I have had to withdraw from @DDFIrishOpen this week due to having been tracked and traced following my return flight from #UsOpen last week.

"We all know you have to respect the rules at the moment and wish whoever tested positive a safe and speedy recovery."

Also See:

Live European Tour Golf

July 1, 2021, 1:00pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

MacIntyre, world No 51, was due to begin his preparations for the Open Championship - the final major of the year - from Thursday at Mount Juliet Estate in Ireland.

The 24-year-old is due to compete at the Scottish Open in the week before The Open, which is being held at Royal St George's from July 15-18.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland

location

Trending

©2021 Sky UK