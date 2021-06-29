Rory McIlroy believes last-minute schedule change could benefit his Open hopes

Rory McIlroy is playing five events in six weeks

Rory McIlroy is gearing up for five big tournaments in a punishing six-week run and has explained how travel complications prompted him to add the Scottish Open to his schedule.

McIlroy was planning to spend a week juggling practice with family time in the build-up to The 149th Open at Royal St George's, but strict coronavirus regulations announced by the R&A for the final major of the year forced him into a late change of plans.

The R&A has insisted that players who are in the field at Sandwich and staying in rented accommodation could share a house with a maximum of four people, providing they are registered as part of their backroom team, and the guidance has prompted rumours that some American players will avoid making the trip across the Atlantic.

The various logistical complications persuaded McIlroy to leave wife, Erica, and daughter, Poppy, at home in the United States before he made his way to Ireland ahead of his return to the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Mount Juliet.

After making his difficult family decision, McIlroy opted to confirm his entry for next week's Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club, where US Open champion Jon Rahm will also be teeing up.

"Everything has had an impact," said McIlroy. "Up until last week my family were going to travel with me and we were going to be here for three weeks. My original plan was to play here, take a week off and then play The Open.

"But with travel restrictions and obviously with me being exempt as a sports person and the restrictions not maybe being as heavy as they would be for Erica and Poppy, I just felt like it wasn't fair to put them through what they would have to go through to be here with me, so plans changed very quickly.

"We made the decision that I would travel on my own, and because I wasn't going to go back to the States for one week in between the Irish and The Open, I thought I might as well play the Scottish. So it went quickly from them coming to them not coming, and then me playing three events in a row."

McIlroy admitted the change of schedule could benefit his chances of landing a second Open title at Royal St George's, as his decision to play the Scottish Open gives him some useful competitive preparation on a links course.

"It is nice to get a tournament on a links course before going into Sandwich so, if anything, it's probably all worked out for the best," added McIlroy, who arrived at Mount Juliet with positive vibes following his encouraging US Open performance, when he was tied for the lead until dropping three shots in two holes at 11 and 12 on the final day.

"I was very encouraged walking away from Torrey Pines, and to have a share of the lead on the final day through a few holes, I gave myself a good chance.

"Looking back, the one thing that I kicked myself about was the three-putt on 11 that stopped the momentum. I made a really good putt for par on 10 and then probably hit my best shot of the day into 11 - a great five-iron into the middle of the green.

"But that three-putt was pretty sloppy, and that killed the momentum to go on from there. But I thought the week was a real positive on the whole and I'm looking forward to these next three weeks."

McIlroy is also a little rusty, having put family before practice in the knowledge that he will be on the road for most of the next six weeks, so he is looking forward to getting back to business on home soil this week.

"I didn't do much last week in terms of practice, knowing I'm away from my family five of the next six weeks," he said. "So I tried to spend as much time with them as I could, so I only hit balls one day.

"So this will be a nice week to get myself back into it and put the head down and practice. There are great facilities here to do what I need to do and get some good work done and feel ready to go, not just for this tournament but for the next few weeks coming up."