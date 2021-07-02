Indian Open: Tournament cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

Anirban Lahiri in action during a past edition of the Indian Open at Delhi Golf Club

The European Tour has cancelled October's Hero Indian Open due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country.

A statement from the tour read: "With the safety of everyone involved in the tournament being the main priority and travel to and from India remaining challenging, the decision has been taken following consultation with the Indian Golf Union, the Asian Tour and the tournament title sponsor Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

"The European Tour will look to schedule a replacement tournament in the final week of October but there are no definitive plans as to where that will be at this stage."

Previously an Asian Tour event, it became co-sanctioned by the European Tour in 2015.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has not been staged since 2019, when Scotland's Stephen Gallacher lifted the trophy.