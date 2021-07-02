Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama returns positive Covid-19 test in Detroit

Hideki Matsuyama will now self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama has become the latest PGA Tour player to test positive for Covid-19.

Matsuyama was forced to withdraw ahead of the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, where he was grouped with fan favourites Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler.

The Japanese star, who became the first Asian golfer to earn a Green Jacket with his historic win at Augusta National in April, fired a two-under 70 in the opening round and was seven shots behind surprise leader, Davis Thompson.

Matsuyama could now be a doubt for The Open

Matsuyama will now have to self-isolate before heading to Kent for The 149th Open at Royal St George's, assuming he returns negative tests for coronavirus ahead of his departure.

"It's disappointing to receive this news and have to withdraw from the Rocket Mortgage Classic," said Matsuyama. "I will take all the necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of all others.

"I appreciate and thank everyone for their concern in advance. I look forward to a full recovery and returning to competition as soon as possible."

While Matsuyama's place at The Open is now uncertain, South Korea's two top players have announced they will not be competing at Sandwich.

World No 26 Sungjae Im and former Players champion Si Woo Kim have withdrawn from the final major of the year to focus on preparing for the Olympic Games in Tokyo next month.

The R&A has confirmed that their places will go to Argentina's Emiliano Grillo and former PGA champion Keegan Bradley.