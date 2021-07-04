PGA Tour: Troy Merritt makes hole-in-one to help grab the Rocket Mortgage Classic lead

1:02 Troy Merritt made the first hole-in-one of his PGA Tour career at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, nailing his tee shot at the par-three 11th to help take a share of the 54-hole lead. Troy Merritt made the first hole-in-one of his PGA Tour career at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, nailing his tee shot at the par-three 11th to help take a share of the 54-hole lead.

Troy Merritt made the first hole-in-one of his PGA Tour career to take a share of the lead into the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Latest leaderboard Rocket Mortgage Classic

Merritt fired an ace at the par-three 11th to help him post a five-under 67 and get to 14 under at Detroit Golf Club, moving him alongside Chile's Joaquin Niemann.

Australia's Cam Davis sits a shot back in tied-third alongside Hank Lebioda, with Brandon Hagy in fifth, while England's Tom Lewis is one of six players on 11 under and just three off the lead.

Tom Lewis is chasing a maiden PGA Tour victory

"There's going to be quite a few birdies tomorrow and we've got to make them to keep pace and hopefully slightly ahead of everybody," Merritt said. "The mindset will be find that fairway first, give ourselves as many looks as we can and keep all the squares off the card."

Merritt opened with a 20-foot birdie and added another from 10 feet at the third, before firing his tee shot at the fifth to tap-in range and pick up another at the seventh to reach the turn in 32.

The world No 129 holed his tee shot with a five-iron at the 219-yard 11th hole but bogeyed the next and parred his final six holes, allowing Niemann to move alongside him by birdieing the 13th and 17th to close out a bogey-free 68.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

"You hit a lot of drivers here and if you hit the driver well, you're hitting a lot of wedges," Niemann said. "I've been hitting the wedges pretty good this week, so I think, yeah, I think my whole game's been there and hopefully will stay there."

Ireland's Seamus Power shot a three-under 69 on Saturday to sit four shots back, while Scotland's Russell Knox and England's Danny Willett fell out of contention with scores of 72 and 71 respectively.

Watch the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic live on Sunday from 5.30pm on Sky Sports Golf.