Aramco Team Series - London: Charley Hull makes strong start as three players share early lead

Charley Hull is in contention at the Aramco Team Series - London

Anne van Dam produced a sparkling finish to move into a three-way tie for the lead after the opening round of the Aramco Team Series event.

Van Dam went birdie-eagle over her final two holes at the Centurion Club to close a six-under 67 and join Scotland's Kesley MacDonald and Germany's Leonie Harm at the top of the leaderboard.

MacDonald had set the initial clubhouse target after eagling her opening hole and adding four birdies during a bogey-free round, before Harm moved alongside her despite finishing her 67 with a bogey at the par-five last.

Van Dam responded to a bogey at the third by making four straight birdies at the sixth to reach the turn in 34, with the Dutchwoman cancelling out bogeys at the 12th and 14th by picking up a shot at the next hole on both occasions.

The five-time Ladies European Tour winner then followed a birdie at the 17th with an eagle at the par-five last to also get to six under, with Laura Fuenfstueck and Lee-Anne Pace both a shot off the pace in tied-fourth.

Charley Hull made four birdies in a five-hole stretch around the turn to post a first-round 69 and fellow Englishwoman Cloe Frankish made two late birdies to card a three-under 70, while Georgia Hall and Dame Laura Davies are in the group four strokes back.

A team event is running alongside the individual competition, with each team containing three professionals and an amateur and the best two scores on each hole taken forward for the team score. Team Pace holds a one-shot advantage on 16 under after the opening day.

Watch the Aramco Team Series throughout the week live on Sky Sports Golf. Live coverage continues on Friday from 1.30pm on Sky Sports Mix, the red button on Sky Sports Golf and - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.