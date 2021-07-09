Aramco Team Series - London: Georgia Hall takes one-shot lead into final day at Centurion Club

Georgia Hall is chasing a first worldwide win of the season

Georgia Hall broke the women’s course record at the Centurion Club to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Aramco Team Series.

The Englishwoman carded two eagles and five birdies on her way to a bogey-free 64, jumping her to 11 under in the individual event and giving her a narrow advantage over Atthaya Thitikul.

Norway's Marianne Skarpnord is three strokes back in third after eight birdies over her closing 11 holes lifted her to eight under, Charley Hull is four off the pace after finishing her second round with two bogeys over the last three holes,

Charley Hull mixed six birdies with three bogeys in her second-round 70

Hall made a lightning start by following back-to-back birdies over her first two holes with successive gains from the fourth, before holing out for eagle at the par-four eighth to reach the turn in 31.

The 2018 AIG Women's Open champion made another eagle at the par-five 13th and picked up a shot at the 17th, with a superb up-and-down to save par at the 18th seeing her close out a blemish-free round.

Hull birdied four of her opening six holes and cancelled out a bogey at the eighth by picking up a shot at the next, with a birdie at the par-five 13th briefly taking her within two of the lead until she bogeyed the 16th and dropped a shot at the par-five last.

Overnight co-leader Kelsey MacDonald is five off the pace after a level-par 73, with Sweden's Anna Nordqvist in the group on five under that contains Cloe Frankish and Wales' Chloe Williams.

A team event is running alongside the individual competition, with each team containing three professionals and an amateur and the best two scores on each hole taken forward for the team score.

Team Cowan, captained by Olivia Cowan, are on -29 and hold a two-stroke advantage over Team Simmermacher, with Team Williams four off the pace in third.

