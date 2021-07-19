PGA Tour: Ireland's Seamus Power celebrates breakthrough win after Barbasol Championship play-off
Seamus Power defeated JT Poston on the sixth extra hole to win the Barbasol Championship; Victory secures the Irishman a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and earns invites to the PGA Championship and The Players
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 19/07/21 12:42pm
Ireland's Seamus Power secured his maiden PGA Tour title with a dramatic play-off victory at the Barbasol Championship.
Final leaderboard
The 34-year-old carded five-under 67 at Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky to finish on 21 under alongside overnight leader JT Poston, who squandered a three-shot advantage over his last four holes.
Poston hit his tee shot out of bounds by a matter of inches on his way to a double-bogey at the 15th and registered a three-putt bogey at the par-three next, with the American then posting two-putt pars over his final two holes to close a final-round 70 and extend the contest.
Golf is a game of inches.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 18, 2021
Leader J.T. Poston's drive at the 15th hole lands out of bounds by the smallest of margins.
He leads by 1 after making a double bogey on the hole. pic.twitter.com/DLwuF2es5b
Power chipped in from off the green to match Poston's birdie at the first extra hole and exchanged pars over the next four holes, with a par then enough for victory on the sixth playoff hole when Poston found the water off the tee.
"I probably have to take three days to kind of figure out some goals," Power said after his win. "Probably two months ago, just to get into the (FedExCup) play-offs I would have been absolutely over the moon.
PGA Tour Golf
July 20, 2021, 4:30pm
Live on
"It was an incredible day. I started out knowing I was going to need a low one. To be honest, I didn't think five under would be low enough, but I was able to pick one up on the last, squeeze into a play-off and eventually pulled through there."
Victory lifts Power to a career-high 113th in the latest world rankings and moves him to 69th in the FedExCup standings, with the win also earning him a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour along with invites to the PGA Championship, The Players and the Tournament of Champions.
Sam Ryder and Anirban Lahiri finished a shot back in tied-third after both carding 65s on the final day, while James Hahn - who narrowly missed out on shoot a '59 round' during the second round - was among the group of six players in tied-fifth.
England's Ben Taylor claimed a share of 20th after a final-round 69, while compatriot Tom Lewis moved into tied-40th on the final day thanks to a seven-under 65.