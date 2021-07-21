Sky Sports Golf: Key TV times for the Evian Championship, Senior Open, Cazoo Open and 3M Open

Charley Hull is among the British contenders chasing major victory at the Evian Championship this week

The men’s major golf season may be done and dusted for another year, but the live golf continues with another bumper week of coverage on Sky Sports Golf.

Just a few days from on from Collin Morikawa being crowned Champion Golfer of the Year with his victory at The Open, there's more than 90 hours of live golf to enjoy this week across four star-studded events.

Women's world No 1 Nelly Korda is the headline name in action at the Evian Championship, the fourth of five women's majors in 2021, where the American will be aiming to follow her breakthrough major title at last month's Women's PGA Championship.

Nelly Korda will play alongside former world No 1 Lydia Ko over the first two days

Jin Young Ko returns to defend the title she won in 2019, after last year's contest was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with all four rounds also live on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

The Senior Open also returns for the first time in two years this week at Sunningdale, with Bernhard Langer chasing a fifth title at the event and Colin Montgomerie, US Senior Open champion Jim Furyk and Alex Cejka - a two-time major winner this season - in the field.

Jim Furyk is making his Senior Open debut this week, having only turned 50 last May

Dustin Johnson has the chance to get back to world No 1 at the 3M Open, where Patrick Reed and Louis Oosthuizen - the 54-hole leader at The Open - are among the other names in action, while Matt Wallace is the headline name at Celtic Manor this week for the European Tour's Cazoo Open.

All four events will be live across the week on Sky Sports Golf, with bonus coverage available for all four days via the red button and regular updates on Sky Sports' digital and social channels.

Evian Championship

Thursday - 1000-1300 and 1430-1730 on Sky Sports Golf and the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel

Friday - 1000-1300 and 1430-1730 on Sky Sports Golf and the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel

Saturday - 1030-1600 on Sky Sports Golf and the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel

Sunday - 1030-1600 on Sky Sports Golf and the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel

Senior Open

Thursday - 1200-1300 on red button, 1300-1430 on Sky Sports Golf, 1630-1730 on red button, 1730-1900 on Sky Sports Golf

Friday - 1200-1300 on red button, 1300-1430 on Sky Sports Golf, 1630-1730 on red button, 1730-1900 on Sky Sports Golf

Saturday - 1400-1600 on red button, 1600-1800 on SS Golf

Sunday - 1400-1600 on red button, 1600-1800 on SS Golf

3M Open

Thursday - Featured Groups 1245-1930 on red button, full coverage from 1930-2030 on red button and 2030-2330 on Sky Sports Golf

Friday - Featured Groups 1245-1930 on red button, full coverage from 1930-2030 on red button and 2030-2330 on Sky Sports Golf

Saturday - 1800-2000 on red button, 2000-2300 on Sky Sports Golf

Dustin Johnson finished tied-eighth at The Open last week

Sunday - 1800-2000 on red button, 2000-2300 on Sky Sports Golf

Cazoo Open

Thursday - 1530-1900 on red button, 1900-2030 on Sky Sports Golf

Friday - 1530-1900 on red button, 1900-2030 on Sky Sports Golf

Saturday - 1500-1800 on red button, 1800-2000 on Sky Sports Golf

Sunday - 1500-1800 on red button, 1800-2000 on Sky Sports Golf

Watch the Evian Championship, The Senior Open, the 3M Open and Cazoo Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports Golf!