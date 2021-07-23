3M Open: Dustin Johnson misses the cut as Adam Hadwin, Ryan Armour share halfway lead

Dustin Johnson was unable to reach the weekend at the 3M Open

Dustin Johnson has missed out on the chance to return to the top of the world rankings after suffering a shock early exit from the 3M Open.

Johnson, who could have leapfrogged Jon Rahm as world No 1 with a strong performance at TPC Twin Cities, posted rounds of 70 and 72 to miss the cut in a non-major for the first time this season.

The two-time major champion birdied three of his opening eight holes on Friday but then took two attempts out of a greenside bunker on his way to a bogey at the ninth, with Johnson then holing a 12-footer to save par at the next.

Dustin Johnson was in the group on level-par and ten off the halfway lead

Back-to-back bogeys from the 12th left Johnson requiring a final-hole birdie to have any chance of making it through to the weekend, only for him to find water off the tee on his way to a closing bogey on the par-five.

"Obviously the wind definitely picked up this afternoon, made it play a little difficult," Johnson said. "Got off to a pretty good start, just didn't hit enough fairways on the back nine. I tried to hang in there."

Adam Hadwin and Ryan Armour carded matching 65s to move to 10 under and share the halfway lead, with Jhonattan Vegas a shot off the pace alongside Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie and Bo Hoag.

Former major champions Gary Woodland, Jimmy Walker and Keegan Bradley all head into the weekend in the group three off the pace, while Louis Oosthuizen - the 54-hole leader at The Open last week - is a further stroke back after successive rounds of 68.

Louis Oosthuizen is currently ninth in the FedExCup standings

Overnight co-leader Rickie Fowler followed his opening-round 64 with a disappointing two-over 73 to fall five behind alongside Luke Donald and Rafa Cabrera Bello, as Tom Lewis and Sergio Garcia progressed on the cut-mark of two under.

A final-hole bogey saw Scotland's Robert MacIntyre miss the cut by the shot and leaves him with a nervous wait to see if he'll stay in the world's top 50, the requirement to guarantee entry into next week's WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.

