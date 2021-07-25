Tokyo 2020: Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau ruled out of Olympics after testing positive for coronavirus

Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau have both been ruled out of the Tokyo Olympics after positive coronavirus tests

Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau have both been ruled out of the Tokyo Olympic Games after testing positive for coronavirus.

World No 1 Rahm has tested positive for the second time in two months. On June 5, Rahm - who took a six-shot lead at the USPGA Memorial Tournament in Ohio - was forced to pull out after being told he had tested positive as he walked off the 18th green. The 26-year-old went on to win the US Open.

The positive result was detected in a third PCR test following the Spaniard's participation at The Open in Sandwich last week.

Spain will not call up a replacement and will only be represented on the men's side of the draw by Adri Arnaus.

DeChambeau has been ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19 before travelling to Japan.

Last year's US Open champion, sixth in the world rankings, was due to make his Olympic debut in Tokyo when the competition gets under way on Thursday.

Instead USA Golf announced that DeChambeau has been replaced by Patrick Reed, who joins Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele in the United States team as he heads to his second Games.

USA Golf statement on Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed regarding the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. https://t.co/2oT3qL4CJ5 — USA GOLF (@USAGolf) July 25, 2021

DeChambeau shot a final round of 65 at The Open last week to salvage a share of 33rd place after a tumultuous week, having hit out at his equipment providers after making 71 on the opening day.

The way he ended the tournament had given the 27-year-old confidence he could compete for gold in Tokyo but instead he must watch from home.

"I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA," DeChambeau said.

"Representing my country means the world to me and it is was a tremendous honour to make this team. I wish Team USA the best of luck next week in Tokyo.

Patrick Reed has been called up by Team USA to replace DeChambeau

"I will now focus on getting healthy, and I look forward to returning to competition once I am cleared to do so."

Reed, who finished in a tie for 11th place in the Rio Olympics five years ago, said: "I am so excited to have the opportunity to represent our country and be a part of Team USA in Tokyo.

"I wish Bryson nothing but the best, and I know how disappointed he is to not be able to compete, and I will do my best to play my best and represent our country."