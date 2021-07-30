US Senior Women's Open: 82-year-old JoAnne Carner shoots her age during opening round

JoAnner Carner shot her age for the second time at the US Senior Women's Open

Former US Women's Open champion and World Golf Hall of Famer JoAnne Carner enjoyed a history-making opening round at the US Senior Women's Open.

The 82-year-old, who qualified for the event because of her US Women's Open titles in 1971 and 1976, became the oldest golfer to ever compete in a USGA championship when she teed it up at Brooklawn Country Club.

What made Carner's round even more impressive was that she shot her age, having achieved the same feat during the inaugural contest in 2018, mixing one birdie with seven bogeys and two double-bogeys to card a 10-over 82.

Today, JoAnne Carner became the oldest player to ever tee it up in a USGA Championship... and she shot her age!#USSeniorWomensOpen | #BigMama pic.twitter.com/NODGvH5LOm — USGA (@USGA) July 29, 2021

"Three-putted a lot," said Carner. "I made two doubles missing the green. Other than that, it was three-putting. I got some back spasms out there. Could not do what I wanted to do."

Annika Sorenstam holds a share of the lead in her tournament debut after carding a five-under 67 in Connecticut, with the 50-year-old joined at the top of the leaderboard by part-time golf coach Dana Ebster.

"This is what it's all about. This is what we work hard for."

#USSeniorWomensOpen co-leader Dana Ebster is radiating gratitude after the first 18 holes. pic.twitter.com/VbCWQMSpp5 — USGA (@USGA) July 29, 2021

Kris Tschetter is two strokes back in third ahead of Liselotte Neumann, with Dame Laura Davies and Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew among the group of players on one under after posting an opening-round 71.

All of the afternoon starters in the 120-player field were unable to finish due to heavy rain, with play set to resume at 8am local time on Friday (1pm BST).

