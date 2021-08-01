Annika Sorenstam wins US Senior Women's Open by eight strokes

Annika Sorenstam shot four-under par in the final round on her way to victory at the US Senior Women's Open

Annika Sorenstam ran away with the US Senior Women's Open on Sunday, closing with a four-under 68 for an eight-stroke victory.

Final leaderboard US Senior Women's Open

The 50-year-old Sorenstam, a three-time US Women's Open champion making her first appearance in the senior event, finished at 12 under at Brooklawn Country Club.

Playing partner and fellow Swede Liselotte Neumann was second, shooting a 74 to finish on four under. She won the 1988 US Women's Open to become the first Swedish major champion.

England's Laura Davies, the 2018 winner in the inaugural event, was third at three under after a 71.

European Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew (74) and Yuko Saito (72) were two under.

Sorenstam triumphed in her first appearance at the US Senior Women's Open

Sorenstam, who had her husband caddying for her and her children in toe on the fairway, dedicated the victory to them.

"The Open has such a soft spot in my heart," Sorenstam said. "It's kind of where my career started, so to come back here and bring my family, with my husband on the bag, my two kids walking the fairways, it's really a dream come true.

"I worked hard for this championship. When I turned 50 I said 'I'm going to play.'

"I want to support the ladies, I want to support women's golf and I figured this is what I've got to do.

"Coming back from 13 years was not easy. This is really a family affair. They supported me all along, they know what it takes to be out there."