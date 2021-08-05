Rose Ladies Series: Gemma Dryburgh claims play-off win over Becky Brewerton in event seven

Gemma Dryburgh (left) defeated Becky Brewerton (right) in a play-off

Gemma Dryburgh secured her third Rose Ladies Series victory and first of the season after a dramatic finish to the latest event at JCB Golf and Country Club.

Final leaderboard Rose Ladies Series: JCB Golf and Country Club

The 18-hole shootout at the Staffordshire layout is the third of four tournaments in a six-day stretch as part of a bumper 2021 campaign, giving increased playing opportunities and prize purses for female golfers across the UK.

Dryburgh - a back-to-back winner during the inaugural 2020 season - carded a one-under 71 to sit top of the leaderboard alongside Becky Brewerton, the champion at Brockenhurst Manor in event three, before securing the victory with a birdie-two at the second extra play-off hole.

We have a winner!! 🏆 @gemmadryburgh, two time back-to-back Rose Series winner in 2020 has won again on #RoseLadiesSeries 2021 after returning from the 🇺🇸 to compete at @JCBGolfCC 😍 with a birdie 2 on the second playoff hole against Becky Brewerton. — The Rose Ladies Series (@RoseLadiesGolf) August 5, 2021

The series heads to Scotland for the first time at Scotscraig Golf Club on Saturday, with the final two events taking place next month ahead of the Grand Final at Bearwood Lakes on September 25.

Dryburgh birdied her opening hole and picked up further shots at the sixth and 11th, only to bogey the 14th and 17th during a tough closing stretch to slip back to one under.

Rose Ladies Series Live on

Brewerton was two off the lead until she posted back-to-back gains from the 15th and cancelled out a dropped shot at the par-three 17th by taking advantage of the par-five last, while Katrina Gillum missed out on the play-off by a shot after a final-hole bogey.

Caroline Inglis dropped three shots over her final three holes and Aprichaya Yuboi made successive bogeys from the 16th, seeing the pair drop back to tied-third alongside Gillum and Emily Price.

Jae Bowers, winner at Hillside on Tuesday, posted a five-over 77 to claim a share of 22nd, while Royal Birkdale champion Gemma Clews a further shot back in tied-25th.

Highlights from every Rose Ladies Series event will be shown on Sky Sports Golf and the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel, with 30 minutes of action from JCB Golf and Country Club available from Monday.