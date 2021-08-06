Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Nelly Korda stays clear in women's golf event as Aditi Ashok impresses

Nelly Korda will take a three-shot lead into the final round in Tokyo

World No 1 Nelly Korda closed in on the gold medal in the Women's Olympic golf competition, as Aditi Ashok boosted India's hopes of an unlikely podium spot after the third round at Kasumigaseki Country Club on Friday.

Overnight leader by four strokes, American Korda carded a two-under 69 to lead by three from Ashok (68) on a 15-under total of 198.

After setting the course ablaze with a 62 on Thursday, Korda had to battle through a wayward back nine, but scrambled well to notch 10 consecutive pars en route to the clubhouse to keep clear of the pack.

"I was kind of spraying it all over the place," Korda said. "I had some testy par putts, but I made all pars and I fought really hard to stay in it or ahead of it.

Korda is bidding to follow up her first major victory at the Women's PGA Championship in June

"If I was sloppy and didn't fight the way I did I could have definitely shot a couple over par on the back nine, at least. But I never give up."

Former world No 1 Lydia Ko stormed into medal contention, the New Zealander shooting a 66 to finish in the bronze position on 10 under, with Australian Hannah Green (67), Dane Emily Kristine Pedersen (70) and home hope Mone Inami (68).

Rio champion Park Inbee's hopes of defending her title all but ended with a 71, leaving her 12 shots adrift.

Ireland's Stephanie Meadow (68) is tied for 10th on seven under with her compatriot Leona Maguire (70) two shots further back in joint-18th.

Great Britain's Jodie Ewart Shadoff (70) is joint-34th on one under, but Mel Reid is 11 over following a five-over 76.

Korda and world No 200 Ashok could well have their medals sewn up already depending on the weather.

Aditi Ashok finished 41st on her Olympic debut as an 18-year-old in Rio five years ago after being in contention at halfway

With the threat of a tropical storm brewing, organisers have brought tee times forward on Saturday morning in the hope of completing the final round.

If the round is unable to be completed, the tournament will revert to the 54-hole results.