Women's golf round-up: Victories for Team Buhai, Alison Lee and Caroline Inglis

Team Buhai won the Aramco Team Series event in Sotogrande

Ashleigh Buhai's team claimed victory in the second event of the Aramco Team Series at Sotogrande as Alison Lee earned her first professional win.

Team Buhai, also featuring Stacy Lee Bregman, Hayley Davis and amateur Ignacio Morillo, edged Team Strom, captained by Linnea Strom, at the first playoff hole after both sides had finished level on 35 under par.

Bregman holed out from over the back of the green for an unlikely closing birdie which gave them the clubhouse lead at the time, before their combined score was matched by Team Strom.

Buhai and Strom then headed back to the 18th for the playoff, and Buhai's par was enough to secure the win.

Alison Lee eased to victory in the individual event

"It was a team effort, we all pulled our part this week," said Buhai, who parred the first 11 holes on the third and final day before reviving her team's hopes with three consecutive birdies and another at the 16th.

"Me personally, I turned even, and I thought okay I have got to get something going now if we're going to have a chance and luckily, I managed to do that and went four under par on the back nine."

Bregman's remarkable, and inventive, three at the last was her first birdie of the final day, and she added: "I had a feeling I was going to use that shot at some point and I used it twice this week.

"I actually nearly holed it on nine doing it and I said to my caddie 'this is the absolute perfect shot for this little hybrid' and when I hit it, I knew that it was good and it was a magical moment. It is one of those things, it's surreal."

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Charley Hull's team had to settle for third place, just one shot behind the top two, with Team Macdonald and Team Pace rounding off the top five.

Buhai's closing 68 also earned her outright second in the individual standings, although she was a distant five strokes behind Lee as the American cruised to the title with a 71.

"It was a lot of fun," said Lee. "It still doesn't feel right thinking that I have won my first event as a pro due to the format and not knowing what the other girls were doing.

"I'm so glad I came here. This is my first time in Spain, playing on the LET, I'm so happy with my decision. I feel like I could have played a lot better today, but it was definitely playing pretty difficult out there, so happy with my round."

Inglis wins Rose Ladies Series in Scotland

Caroline Inglis fired a superb six-under 66 to claim a two-shot win over Andrea Lee in the eighth event of this year's Rose Ladies Series at Scotscraig.

Congratulations to @InglisCaroline! Caroline concluded our 4th event this week with her win today at @ScotscraigGC, collecting £10,000 and an exemption in to next week’s @Womens_Scottish 😍⛳️ with thanks to Trust Golf. #RoseLadiesSeries 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @JustinRose99 @kate_rose99 pic.twitter.com/IlBVbUHVA2 — The Rose Ladies Series (@RoseLadiesGolf) August 7, 2021

Inglis birdied the final two holes to land the £10,000 first prize while also securing a place at next week's Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open.

The 27-year-old American said: "It feels great. I love links golf, and I am looking forward to playing at Dumbarnie Links and I'm also in the qualifier at Panmure for the Women's Open a week on Monday."

Brogan Townend fired a 69 to claim a podium finish ahead of three-time Rose Ladies Series winner Gemma Dryburgh, whose 70 was four shots too many to go back-to-back following Thursday's victory at JCB Golf and Country Club.