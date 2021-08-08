WGC: Si Woo Kim hits five balls in the water and runs up a 13 on a par-three in Memphis

Si Woo Kim made a 13 on a par-three at TPC Southwind

Si Woo Kim set an unwanted PGA Tour record as he ran up an astonishing 13 at the par-three 11th on the final day of the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.

Kim went from five over par to 15 over in just one hole, and his score was the highest recorded on a par-three in a regular PGA Tour event since at least 1983, when the Tour began its enhanced statistical coverage.

The 11th hole at TPC Southwind in Memphis is of similar design to the iconic 17th at TPC Sawgrass, a venue which holds special memories for Kim following his Players Championship victory in 2017.

Kim put five balls in the water at the 11th

But the South Korean will not look back on the 155-yard 11th hole on Sunday with much fondness after he put five balls in the water, beginning with his initial tee shot which drifted too far right of the green.

Kim wandered over to the drop zone to try his luck from just 96 yards, and his next four shots were right, or long and right as he donated four more balls to the drink on a hole in which only six balls had found the water in the first three rounds.

Kim's shot-tracker, according to the PGA Tour

Under threat of turning the drop zone into one huge divot, Kim finally managed to find dry land with his 11th shot, which settled in the rear rough to leave him a tricky pitch for his 12th, but he chipped to a foot and completed an excellent up-and-down to avoid a 14.

Kim then lost another ball to water when he came up short with his tee shot to the short 14th, although this time he limited the damage to a double-bogey five before birdies at each of the next three holes ensured he was able to break 80.